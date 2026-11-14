India U-19 clinched the 2026 Asia Cup after a thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan. Aaryavir Sehwag scored 58, with coach Raju Sharma praising his grit and the team's ability to successfully chase a massive 338-run target.

Aaryavir Sehwag Lauded by Coach After Historic U19 Asia Cup Victory

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Aaryavir Sehwag’s coach, Raju Sharma, praised his impressive 58-run knock in India U-19’s thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the 2026 ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup final on Saturday. He hailed the entire team and support staff, highlighting the youngsters’ grit and determination in chasing a massive target against their arch rival.

India Under-19 secured a thrilling one-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in a dramatic final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Sharma also spoke about his 35–40-year-long association with the Sehwag family, recalling how he watched Aaryavir and his brother Vedant grow up and develop their passion for cricket. He lauded Aaryavir’s positive attitude and hard work towards the game.

"Absolutely, today is a matter of immense joy for all Indians, and winning against Pakistan, especially chasing down nearly 350 runs, is a huge achievement. Heartiest congratulations from my side to the entire Under-19 team and their support staff. Chasing such a massive score against Pakistan shows that the boys displayed tremendous grit," Raju Sharma told ANI.

"If we talk about the Sehwag family, I have had a relationship with them for at least 35 to 40 years. His father is a very good friend of mine. When I played in the Ranji Trophy, Virender Sehwag used to play in the Under-19. When Sehwag saab played, I used to accompany him to practice and everything. Both boys, Aaryavir Sehwag and Vedant Sehwag, grew up right in front of me. Right from the beginning, he was very positive toward cricket and worked very hard," he added.

Sehwag played a crucial knock of 58 off 61 deliveries, providing a solid foundation for India's successful chase. The youngster was also named Player of the Tournament after an outstanding campaign, scoring 361 runs in five matches, including a century and three half-centuries. Chasing a challenging target of 338 runs, India held their nerve to reach 339/9 in the final over of a high-scoring encounter. Captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani led from the front with a brilliant 80 off 101 balls, while Sehwag contributed 58 and Manal Chauhan scored an attacking 47. Mohit Ulva emerged as the hero of the chase, remaining unbeaten on 49 off just 26 deliveries to guide India to victory. Earlier, Pakistan had posted an imposing 337/9, powered by Usman Khan’s century (107) and Abdul Qadir’s quickfire 80. Despite facing pressure after losing wickets at regular intervals, the Indian youngsters staged a remarkable comeback to snatch victory in the final over and lift the coveted continental trophy.