The Indian women's cricket team won their first-ever World Cup, beating South Africa by 52 runs. All-rounders Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma starred in the final. Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar hailed the historic achievement.

Indian batting icon Virat Kohli hailed the national women's team for the first-ever ICC Women's World Cup win, saying that they deserve all the applause for their historic feat, which saw "years of hard work come to life finally". After heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, the luck, skill-set, balance and depth favoured Team India a clinical Women in Blue overcame South Africa, the first time finalists by 52 runs to secure their first-ever World Cup title across both T20I and ODI formats. All-round performances from Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma were the crowning jewels for the team in the title clash.

'History Created': Legends Laud Team India's Win

"The girls have created history, and I could not be prouder as an Indian to see the hard work of so many years come to life finally. They deserve all the applause and a big congratulations to Harman and the whole team for achieving this historic feat. Also congratulations to the whole squad and the management for the work behind the scenes. Well done india. Enjoy the moment to the fullest. This will inspire generations of girls to take up the sport in our country. Jai hind," Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar also pointed out how just like the 1983 World Cup win by the men's team inspired an entire generation to dream big, this Indian team has "inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball".

"1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams. Today, our Women's Cricket Team has done something truly special. They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift that trophy one day. This is a defining moment in the journey of Indian women's cricket. Well done, Team India. You've made the whole nation proud," Sachin posted on X.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla also extended his wishes to the team, posting, "Our Women are the Champions! Congratulations to @ImHarmanpreet & entire Indian Women's Cricket Team for winning the World Cup Finals vs SA. Our first & a milestone victory in the history of the game. Great performances by @TheShafaliVerma & @Deepti_Sharma06. @BCCI @BCCIWomen," posted Shukla on X.

Also, former Indian middle-order batter VVS Laxman also extended his "heartiest congratulations" to the team.

"World Champions. Heartiest congratulations to Team India on winning the World Cup. A truly inspirational performance that has not only brought immense pride to the nation but also inspired a generation to dream big. This is a win that will echo through generations. #CWC2025 #INDWvsSAW," posted Laxman on X.

IND-W vs SA-W Final: As It Happened

India Post 298/7

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. A century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45 in 58 balls, with eight fours) and Shafali Verma kick-started things for India, followed by another 62-run stand between Shafali (87 in 78 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24 in 37 balls, with a four). India was at a fine platform of 166/2. A 52-run stand between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20 in 29 balls, with two fours) and Deepti Sharma took India beyond the 200-run mark. A final flourish by Deepti (58 in 58 balls, with three fours and a six) and Richa Ghosh (34 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped India reach 298/7 in their 50 overs. Ayabonga Khaka (3/58) was the leading wicket-taker for SA.

Deepti Sharma's Five-For Seals Victory

During the run-chase, a fifty-run stand started things for SA, with Tazmin Brits (23 in 35 balls, with two fours and a six) being the first victim. Eventually, despite skipper Laura Wolvaardt's dominance, the golden arms of Shafali Verma (2/36) and Shree Charani reduced SA to 148/5. Wolvaardt had a 61-run stand for the sixth-wicket with Annerie Dercksen (37 in 35 balls, with a four and two sixes), which slowly started to rebuild pressure on India. Wolvaardt (101 in 98 balls, with 11 fours and a six) continued her red-hot form, bringing up her century after having registered 169 against England in semifinal just a few days back. However, a game-changing spell from Deepti removed both set batters and had Proteas struggling at 221/8. She became the first Indian woman with a WC final four-fer. Deepti (5/39) eventually managed to convert it into a fiver, as India made history to win their maiden WC title by bundling out SA for 246 runs. (ANI)