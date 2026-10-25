Indian para-athletes returned to a grand welcome after a record-breaking performance at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan, securing 114 medals and achieving a historic fourth-place finish for the country.

Historic Medal Haul at Asian Para Games

Indian para-athletes, including para-badminton player Thulasimathi Murugesan, shooter Avani Lekhara and para powerlifter Ashok Kumar Malik, expressed happiness over their performances at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Japan as they received a rousing welcome at the Delhi airport following the continental event. India concluded its campaign at the Asian Para Games 2026 with a record haul of 114 medals, including 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze, as the country's para-athletes delivered world-record performances, historic victories and podium sweeps across multiple disciplines.

Athlete Perspectives and Success Stories

Thulasimathi Murugesan's Triple Final Achievement

Speaking to ANI after her return, para-badminton player Thulasimathi Murugesan, who won silver in women's singles SU5 and mixed doubles SL3-SU5 alongside Nitesh Kumar, and gold in women's doubles SL3-SU5 with Manasi Joshi, expressed happiness at reaching the finals in all three events despite the challenge of balancing her sporting career with veterinary medicine studies. “I'm very happy that I could make it to three finals. I was able to play three finals in all three events. I'm also doing veterinary medicine. So, training was so hectic and so hard, balancing both veterinary and also playing para badminton. And also it's a career-important tournament for all the athletes. Finally, I made it. So I was just thinking on the last day about one match at a time because I had three matches in a day,” she said.

Murugesan expressed happiness over India's fourth-place finish with 114 medals and dedicated her medal to her father. “We have made an historic medal of 114 and India in the medal tally. India is in fourth position now. We are very happy to know this, and I would like to dedicate this medal to my father,” she added.

Powerlifting and Table Tennis Triumphs

Para powerlifter Ashok Kumar Malik, who won silver in the men's 65kg category, said his performance had improved from the bronze medal he won at the previous edition. He credited his support system and said he would now prepare for the 2028 Olympics. "Last time I won a bronze medal; this time I have won a silver medal. I have received support from my team, coach, family, village, and the Government of India. Going forward, I will prepare for the 2028 Olympics," he told ANI.

Para table tennis player Baby Sahana Ravi, who won bronze in women's singles Class 9, described the medal as a significant milestone in her career, having competed at the Asian Para Games for the second time. “This being my second Asian Games and this is my first Asian Games medal, I feel very happy. I feel very proud as this is the first Asian Games medal for the standing category. So, I feel proud and more responsible because now I have to prove myself in the other upcoming prestigious events like the World Championship and Olympics. Looking forward to it,” she said.

Meanwhile, her fellow para table tennis player, Prachi Pandey, who secured bronze in women's singles Class 6, thanked her coaches and family for their support, particularly her coach Amit. “I would like to thank my coaches, and I was trained at SAI Gandhi Nagar. So, all the staff, they all supported me in this journey and I feel very happy and my family, they are also very happy. I dedicate my medal to my coaches and my family. My coach is Amit sir; he supported me everywhere. I'm so thankful for him,” she said.

Reflections from Shooting and Future Goals

Para shooter Avani Lekhara, who won silver in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, thanked those who welcomed the contingent and said the athletes had improved on their previous performance. “I am so happy and so grateful to everyone who has come here for our team and who are celebrating our success. Thank you so much. It's a good winning streak. It's better than last time, and we all gave our 100%, and we all did very well. I think if we keep getting this support and encouragement, we will do better each and every year next time,” she said.

Bronze medallist Shrishti Arora, who competed in the women's 10m air pistol SH1 event, described her debut at the Asian Para Games as a valuable learning experience and said her next target is the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games. "It feels really good that we played for our country, brought home a medal, and that our whole country is here to welcome us. It was a great experience, a great learning experience since it was my first Asian Para Games. So, it was a great learning experience. The target is definitely the LA 2028 Paralympic Games, and there are ups and downs, but you have to learn from it," she said.

Silver medallist Manish Narwal, who won a medal in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 event, expressed confidence that India's sporting achievements would continue to grow in the coming years. “India is no longer the old India; this is a new India, and it's moving forward, gaining speed rapidly. So in the next few years, these numbers—like the 114 medals you just mentioned—will definitely double or even triple,” he said.

Record-Breaking Campaign

Notably, with the 114 medals, India surpassed its previous edition's medal tally of 108, comprising 27 gold, 32 silver and 49 bronze medals. The country had initially won 111 medals at the last edition, but three were subsequently stripped following doping charges against Neeraj Yadav and Parveen. India's performance at Aichi-Nagoya exceeded expectations, particularly as the contingent was significantly smaller than the one that competed in the previous edition. A total of 168 para-athletes represented India at the 2026 Games, compared to 309 athletes at Hangzhou. (ANI)

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