Pacer Prince Yadav was ruled out of the 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe with a hamstring niggle. India, batting first, posted 192/5, powered by a sensational 81 from 15-year-old opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Shreyas Iyer captained the side.

India pacer Prince Yadav was ruled out of the third and final T20I against Zimbabwe after sustaining a hamstring niggle during the second match of the series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Sunday.

The young fast bowler, who featured in the opening two matches of the series, was unavailable for selection as India made one change to their playing XI for the final T20I in Harare.

Sooryavanshi's 81 powers India to 192/5

Providing an update on X, the BCCI wrote, "Prince Yadav was unavailable for selection in the third T20I due to a hamstring niggle which he sustained while bowling in the second T20I against Zimbabwe."

After winning the toss, India elected to bat first and posted a challenging 192/5 in 20 overs, thanks largely to another sensational knock from 15-year-old opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The teenage batter continued his impressive start to international cricket, smashing 81 off just 49 deliveries, an innings studded with eight fours and four sixes. He reached his second T20I half-century in just 31 balls before falling agonisingly short of what would have been a memorable century.

India got off to a flying start with Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma taking 17 runs off the opening over bowled by Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza. Although Blessing Muzarabani dismissed Abhishek Sharma for two in the next over, Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan ensured the visitors maintained the momentum during the powerplay.

Kishan chipped in with 29 before being bowled by Raza, while captain Shreyas Iyer contributed a brisk 27 from 18 balls. Rinku Singh then provided the finishing flourish with 25 off 14 deliveries, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 11 as India finished strongly.

For Zimbabwe, Brad Evans was the most successful bowler with figures of 2/41, while Raza, Muzarabani and Wessly Madhevere claimed one wicket apiece.

Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

India Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma. (ANI)

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