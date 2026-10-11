Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Sunday. He sought blessings ahead of India’s third T20I against West Indies and prayed for the nation and the continued success of the Indian team.

Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Gautam Gambhir, India’s men’s cricket team head coach and the former Indian cricketer, visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Sunday ahead of India’s third T20I of the five-match series against West Indies at Indore’s Holkar Stadium later today. Speaking to ANI, Gambhir said he was grateful for the opportunity to seek blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple and prayed for the well-being of the country and continued success of the Indian team. “Baba has blessed me again and called me for darshan, for which I am truly grateful. May his blessings remain upon us all and the entire nation, and may our country and the Indian team continue to do well," he said.

Recap: West Indies Level Series in Record Chase

Coming to the ongoing series against West Indies, Gambhir-coached Indian side faced a six-wicket defeat to the visitors in a match that saw over 500 runs being scored. A 45-ball ton from West Indies captain Shai Hope and a fiery 84 from Sherfane Rutherford helped West Indies chase down 250 runs in the second T20I against India at Ranchi, making it their biggest T20I run chase ever and overall the second-highest chase in T20Is after 259 runs chased down by South Africa against West Indies in 2023.

Match Breakdown: A Run Fest in Ranchi

WI won the toss and opted to bowl first. Knocks from Sanju Samson (82 in 41 balls, with nine fours and four sixes), Ishan Kishan (43 in 22 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Tilak Verma (44* in 18 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (40 in 18 balls, with three fours and three sixes) took India to 249/5 in 20 overs.

Even though India had WI down at 58/3 in 5.1 overs, Hope (102* in 45 balls, with six fours and nine sixes), Sherfane Rutherford (84 in 37 balls, with seven fours and seven sixes) and Romario Shepherd (34* in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes) helped WI chase down the target in 18.3 overs with six wickets in hand.