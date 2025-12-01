Shivam Dube comments on Jasprit Bumrah's likely return for the 4th T20I vs South Africa. He also defended the form of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav. Meanwhile, Axar Patel is out with illness, replaced by Shahbaz Ahmed for the series.

Dube on Bumrah's availability

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube has opened up on speedster Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the upcoming fourth T20I against South Africa at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on December 17. Bumrah missed the third T20I against South Africa in Dharamshala after returning home for personal reasons, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I think, probably, what I have heard is that he is coming for the match. Bumrah is available, as far as I know. But exactly, I don't know what is 100% sure," Dube said during the pre-match conference.

Dube backs out-of-form Gill, Suryakumar

India T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill is struggling with his form in the shortest format. In the ongoing five-match series against South Africa, Gill has scored 32 runs in three games at a poor average of 10.37. When Dube was asked about Gill's form, the all-rounder said, "I think Shubman Gill is a player whose form, even though it is up and down, his average and his strike rate are much better. I think he is a player who has been performing for many years for the Indian team. I think he is one of the best batters in India."

Shivam Dube also backed his T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, who is also struggling with his form in T20I cricket. "He's the kind of player who can win you five out of five matches on his own. So, if he is not in form, it doesn't mean that he is not a good player. He is one of the best players; no one can do what he can."

"Yes, he is short of runs, but his form will return at the right time. He is a fighter. Whether runs are being made or not, he remains the same. He is such an innovative and threatening player that he can blast at any moment," said Dube.

Dube on his improved fitness and bowling

Dube revealed that he has worked on his fitness during the off-season. He added that the conversation with India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, has helped him with his bowling. "I have worked a lot in the off-season on my fitness. And when I am with the Indian team, I have many conversations with Morne (Morkel). It helps me a lot," said Dube.

"T20 is a game where you have to be smart. I was smart when I bowled, but I didn't know when, how and what to apply. As soon as Gautam (Gambhir) and (skipper) Surya supported me and told me that I could do it, I put myself in that situation. I realised that I can bowl in challenging situations as well," he added.

Axar Patel ruled out, Shahbaz Ahmed named replacement

Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the remaining two T20I matches of the five-match series against South Africa due to illness, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday. The BCCI said in its statement that the star all-rounder will be with the Indian side in Lucknow and that Patel will undergo further medical assessment.

In place of Axar Patel, the BCCI Men's Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement for the remaining T20I matches against South Africa in Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

India lead series 2-1

The fourth T20I between India and South Africa will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on December 17. The fifth and final T20I between the two countries will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19.

India has a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series. (ANI)