Hardik Pandya produced a superb rescue act to lift India to a competitive 175/6 against South Africa in the first T20I at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium on Tuesday. Pandya, walking in at a challenging stage, smashed an unbeaten 59 off 28 balls, hammering six fours and four sixes.

Most of the batters did not get going on the tricky surface, but the all-rounder made batting look effortless, counter-attacking the South African bowlers with authority.

India Stumbles After Being Put to Bat

After winning the toss, South Africa opted to field first. India suffered an early setback as vice-captain Shubman Gill once again disappointed, falling for 4 immediately after hitting a boundary off Lungi Ngidi. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, who looked in good touch, also departed soon in a similar fashion, giving Ngidi his second wicket as he walked back for 12.

Abhishek Sharma could not convert his start, dismissed by Lutho Sipamla for 17.

Tilak Varma and Axar Patel then attempted to steady the innings, adding a 30-run stand before Varma fell for 26.

Tilak Varma Crosses 1000-Run Milestone

During the knock, Varma also crossed the milestone of 1000 T20I runs, now tallying 1022 runs in 37 matches at an average of 46.45 and a strike rate of 143.74, including two centuries and four half-centuries.

Pandya's Counter-Attack Rescues Innings

Pandya arrived with India at 78/4 in 11.4 overs and immediately shifted gears.

India reached the 100-run mark in 13.5 overs, and Axar was soon dismissed for 23 off 21 balls as Sipamla claimed his second wicket.

Shivam Dube chipped in with 11 before being removed by Donovan Ferreira, while Jitesh Sharma remained unbeaten on 10 alongside Pandya.

Ngidi Shines for the Proteas

Lungi Ngidi was the best bowler for the Proteas with his 3/31, apart from him Sipamla scalped 2/38 and Donovan Ferreira grabbed 1/13 in his two overs.

South Africa will need 176 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Brief scores

Brief scores: India 175/6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 59*, Tilak Varma 26; Lungi Ngidi 3/31) vs South Africa. (ANI)