Ex-SC judge Markandey Katju sparked debate ahead of the T20 WC 2026 India-Pakistan match, calling both nations one country, blaming the British ‘two-nation theory’ for their split, and saying they will reunite, drawing strong social media reactions.

Former Supreme Court judge and Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Markandey Katju, has sparked a debate over the upcoming much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 clash between Team India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.

The marquee fixture of the tournament will take place as per the schedule after Pakistan overturned their decision to boycott the clash against Team India, following the interventions from the Sri Lanka Cricket, Bangladesh Cricket Board, Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), and Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja-led ICC delegation. A crucial meeting took place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi to find a possible resolution to the boycott row.

Pakistan had earlier remained adamant about boycotting the clash against Team India, in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were removed from the marquee event after refusing to play their group-stage matches in India due to 'security concerns', a stance rejected by the International Cricket Council.

‘I Regard India and Pakistan as One Country’

As Team India will take on Pakistan in the much-anticipated clash of the T20 World Cup 2026, former Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju expressed a unique perspective amid the hype and excitement around the marquee fixture.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Kajtu expressed his support for India and Pakistan, calling them ‘his teams’, explaining that both countries were ‘temporarily’ separated due to the British-imposed ‘bogus’ two-nation theory in 1967. The former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court believes that India and Pakistan are destined to be reunited one day.

“I will therefore regard whichever team's victory in the match as my team's victory, since I regard both teams as my teams. It is a win-win situation so far as I am concerned, though others are entitled to their own opinion,” Katju added.

Historically, India and Pakistan were part of a single nation before the partition of 1947, which a former Supreme Court judge refers to as a ‘British swindle’ designed to divide Hindus and Muslims, preventing a united India from emerging as a major industrial power.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, led the movement for a separate Muslim nation, which resulted in the creation of Pakistan during the 1947 partition, separating the two countries politically, while Katju views them as historically one.

Katju’s Opinion Sparks Debate

Markandey Katju’s opinion that India and Pakistan are ‘historically one nation’ has sparked a widespread debate on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), with users sharing their thoughts on the former Supreme Court judge’s perspective.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), netizens expressed a mix of confusion, criticism, and debate over Katju’s remarks. Some questioned the practicality and logic behind his views, while others saw it as a delusion or a politically sensitive opinion. A few highlighted the historical idealism versus realities, while others mocked his idea of a reunited India and Pakistan, reflecting the polarized reactions online.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan’s cricketing encounters have been restricted to ACC and ICC tournaments after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indefinitely suspended the bilateral series following the 2016 Uri Attack.

After the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025, tensions escalated between India and Pakistan, prompting the BCCI to reiterate that no bilateral cricket would be played with Pakistan and further hardening the diplomatic and sporting divide between the two nations. However, the BCCI agreed to allow Team India to play Pakistan in ICC and ACC tournaments.