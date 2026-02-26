Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Farveez Maharoof has termed the team's T20 World Cup exit 'hurtful' and 'shameful,' blasting the batters for soft dismissals and calling on selectors to make 'hard decisions' regarding the team's future.

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Farveez Maharoof has called for "hard decisions" following Lanka's exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after suffering a 61-run defeat against New Zealand on Wednesday, terming the team's performance 'hurtful' and 'shameful.' Mahroof did not soften the words while reflecting on the team's performance. "I'm going to put it very simply, it's hurtful, it's painful, and it's shameful," Maharoof told ESPNcricinfo.

'Soft dismissals gifted wickets away'

The former Sri Lankan cricketer was particularly critical of the batting unit, pointing to a recurring pattern of soft dismissals in a crucial game. "But the way some of the batters just gifted their wickets away, every other dismissal was a soft dismissal, giving the wickets away, just like the England game, where all ten were soft dismissals. Continuing the same trend into another game, a must-win game, shows Sri Lanka were not up to the mark with the bat," said Maharoof.

'Hard decisions have to be made'

Maharoof suggested that the issues were not new and required long-term correction rather than temporary fixes. Calling for accountability, he stressed that the time for difficult conversations has arrived. "It's not the first time. I just hope something down the line, this has to come to an end, some hard decisions have to be made," he added.

Sri Lanka's Tournament Exit

Co-hosts Sri Lanka entered the Super 8s after wins over Ireland, Oman and Australia and a loss to Zimbabwe. Following their win over Australia, many considered Sri Lanka as potential semifinalists in the tournament. However, they faced defeat in both their Super Eights matches so far -- against England and New Zealand -- and find themselves out of the tournament now. Sri Lanka will end their campaign with the match against Pakistan at Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday.

Future Direction and Player Evaluation

Maharoof further indicated that Sri Lanka's selectors and think tank must evaluate player roles and future direction before the next international assignment. "I think after the next game, before the next series starts, Sri Lanka's selectors and the think tank should really think of the future, what are the capabilities of the players, who should stick and who should not stick, and move on. I expect that, probably in the next couple of weeks, some hard decisions are going to be made. If not, I will be very surprised," he concluded.