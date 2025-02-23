IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy 2025: Jasprit Bumrah arrives in Dubai ahead of high-volatile clash

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to lower back injury and Harshit Rana was added to the squad as his replacement. 

Published: Feb 23, 2025, 2:35 PM IST

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah arrived in Dubai ahead of the high-stakes clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23. 

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to lower back injury and Harshit Rana was added to the squad as his replacement. Despite the uncertainty over his participation in the tournament, the BCCI selection committee still added Bumrah to the preliminary squad. A day before the submission of the final Champions Trophy squad to the ICC, the BCCI officially confirmed that the Indian pacer would not be available for the marquee event. 

However, Jasprit Bumrah has ensured his presence for the high-stakes clash between India and Pakistan as he travelled to Dubai to support the Men in Blue on the sidelines. The pictures went viral on social media where Bumrah can be seen entering the Dubai International Stadium and also interacting with his teammates during India’s final warm-up before the match. 

Jasprit Bumrah collected his ICC awards which he won last month for his performance across all formats last year. Bumrah was awarded ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year. The Indian pacer was also included in the ICC Men’s Test and T20I teams of the year. 

Jasprit Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker across all formats the international level, picking 86 wickets, including four 4-wicket hauls and 5 fifers, at an average of 13.76 and an economy rate of 3.06. Bumrah played a pivotal role in India’s title-winning campaign at the T20 World Cup last year and was adjudged Player of the Tournament award for his bowling performance as he picked 15 wickets in 18 matches. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, though India lost the series, the pacer was awarded Player of the Series as he was highest wicket-taker with 32 wickets in nine innings. 

Pakistan won the toss and opt to bat first

Meanwhile, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first against India for the high-volatile clash in Dubai. 

Pakistan are in a do-or-die situation as they lost the opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 by 60 runs against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. The loss will put them on the verge of early exit from the tournament as the Net Run Rate (NRR) will decide their chances of qualifying for the semifinal. 

India, on the other hand, are looking to seal their semifinal as the Men in Blue won the opening match of the tournament against Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai. 

The last time India and Pakistan met in the Champions Trophy was in the 2017 final where India suffered a 180-run defeat at the hands of Pakistan at The Oval. 

