IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Kohli to Chakravarthy - 6 Indian players who are likely to shine in final

Team India to quest for the third Champions Trophy triumph when they take on New Zealand in a much-anticipated title clash on Sunday.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Team India will take on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9. Team India remained unbeaten throughout the group stage of the tournament and then defeated Australia in the semifinal in order to make it to the third consecutive final of the Champions Trophy. Throughout the tournament thus far, each and every player has significantly contributed to India’s victory in each match, showcasing teamwork and resilience. As Team India gears up for the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, the spotlight will be on certain players who have delivered match-winning performances and can make a significant impact in the title clash. We have picked six players who are likely to shine in the final against New Zealand.

1. Virat Kohli Virat Kohli is definitely one of the India players to watch out for in the final against New Zealand. In the semifinal against Australia, the veteran Indian batter played a resilient innings of 84 off 96 balls to help chase down the 265-run target set by the Steve Smith-led side. Kohli has been in brilliant form throughout the marquee event thus far, amassing 217 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 72.33 in four matches. The last time he played against New Zealand in the group stage of the tournament, Kohli did not have an ideal outing as he was dismissed for just 11 runs in his 300th ODI match. Virat Kohli will look to put his best forward again in the final against New Zealand as India eye for Champions Trophy glory for the third time.

2. Mohammed Shami Mohammed Shami is expected to lead the bowling attack in the Champions Trophy 2025 title clash against New Zealand. The veteran pacer has been shouldering the responsibility to take early wickets for India with the new ball in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the tournament due to back injury. In the semifinal against Australia, Shami troubled the Australian batters with his scorching spell, registering figures of 3/48 at an economy rate of 4.8 in 10 overs. Shami faced New Zealand in the group stage, but went wicketless. The 34-year-old, who can generate swing in both ways and extract seam movement on a tricky Dubai pitch, is expected to make an impact in the final against New Zealand. He is the leading wicket-taker for India in the tournament, scalping eight wickets, including fifer against Bangladesh.

3. Shubman Gill Shubman Gill has been in great form since the ODI series against England and continued with his same rhythm and consistency in the Champions Trophy 2025. He is the third leading run-scorer for India, aggregating 157 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.33 in three matches. In the semifinal against Australia, Gill was dismissed for just 8 runs, but it was the second instance he did not score more than 10 runs or more in the last seven matches. In the group stage match against New Zealand, he was removed for just 2 runs. Despite poor returns in the last two matches of the tournament, Shubman Gill is expected to bounce back strongly against New Zealand in the final and play a crucial role in India’s quest for third Champions Trophy title. Gill is an aggressive batter who can provide a solid start and accelerate the innings in the powerplay.

4. Varun Chakravarthy Another player who is expected to shine in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand is Varun Chakravarthy. Chakravarthy had a brilliant Champions Trophy debut against New Zealand, as he picked five wickets while conceding just 43 runs at an economy rate of 4.3 in 10 overs. He picked a crucial wicket of Mitchell Santner, who was anchoring New Zealand’s innings in their pursuit of a 250-run chase. In the following, the 33-year-old became a hero as he managed to get rid of India’s nemesis and threat, Travis Head in the first over of his spell. In just two matches in the tournament, Chakravarthy is among the leading wicket-takers, with seven wickets at an average of 13.00. The mystery spinner is expected to post a threat to New Zealand’s batting line-up in the final.

5. KL Rahul KL Rahul’s form and his place in the team has always been questioned. However, the Karnataka batter always stepped up for the team when he was needed the most. In India’s opening match against Bangladesh, Rahul played an unbeaten innings of 41 off 47 in a 229-run chase but also hit a winning six to take the team past the finishing line. In the semifinal against Australia, Rahul stepped up for the side with his impactful performances at crucial junctures alongside Hardik Pandya and scored an unbeaten 41 off 34 balls. When India required just four runs off the last 12 balls, KL Rahul again hit a winning six on the first delivery off Glenn Maxwell in the 49th over to take the team through to the final. One should not be surprised if he puts up an impactful performance for the Men in Blue in the title clash.

6. Kuldeep Yadav Since the pitch is expected to provide assistance to spinners in the latter stages of the game, Kuldeep Yadav could play a crucial role in India’s bowling attack against New Zealand in the final. The left-arm spinner has been go-to bowler for India in the middle overs to restrict the opponent's flow of runs while maintaining a tight economy rate. He has picked 15 wickets on the Dubai pitch, including five wickets in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Though Kuldeep struggled to pick a single wicket and conceded 44 runs in his 8 overs spell in the semi-final against Australia, he remains one of the key weapons among the bowlers. His ability to extract turn and trick batters with his variations, Kuldeep Yadav will look to make an impact in the title clash against New Zealand.

