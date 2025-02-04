IND vs ENG: Varun Chakravarthy included in India ODI squad for series against England

Varun Chakravarthy was added to the India ODI squad on the back of his brilliant performance in the recent  concluded T20I series against England.

Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 6:11 PM IST

Team India skipper Varun Chakravarthy has been added to the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against England, starting on February 6. The opening match of the series between India and England will take place at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. 

The Indian players, including the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and others have arrived in Nagpur on Sunday night ahead of the first ODI. Rest of the players who were part of the Men in Blue’s 4-1 series win against England, including Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Washington Sundar arrived in Nagpur a day after India’s win against Jos Buttler-led The Three Lions in the fifth T20I at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. 

Also read: 'Haven't seen better T20 hundred': Gambhir lavishes praise on Abhishek's performance in IND vs ENG 5th T20I

Ahead of the three-match series against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a big announcement with the inclusion of one player into the squad. The board shared the official news that spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been added to the 17-member squad for three ODI matches against England. 

“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Varun Chakaravarthy to India’s squad for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against England.” the BCCI statement read. 

Varun Chakravarthy was added to the squad on the back of his  brilliant performance in the recent  concluded T20I series against England. The 31-year-old was one of the instrumental players in the Men in Blue’s series win. Chakravarthy scalped 14 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, at an average of 9.86 and an economy rate of 7.66 in five matches. He was also adjudged Player of the Series for his brilliant performance. The Tamil Nadu bowler has had a brilliant turnaround in his international return ever since his return to the Indian team in the Bangladesh T20I series in October last year. 

Before the official announcement by BCCI on his inclusion in the India ODI squad, Varun Chakravarthy had already joined the squad and began the practice session at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. This is the first inclusion for Chakravarthy in the ODI squad. His addition to the squad has strengthened India’s spin attack which already has Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Varun Chakravarthy was the second-highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets, including two fifers, at an average of 12.16 and an economy rate of 4.36 in 6 matches. 

The upcoming ODI series against England is crucial for India in their preparations for the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place on February 19. The ODI series will see the return of senior players to international duties, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and others after playing the second round of Ranji Trophy for their respective state teams. 

India squad for England ODI series

Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

