'Haven't seen better T20 hundred': Gambhir lavishes praise on Abhishek's performance in IND vs ENG 5th T20I

Abhishek Sharma was in an absolute beast mode as he played a scintillating innings of 135 off 54 balls at an impressive strike of 250 to help the Men in Blue set a 248-run target for England to chase. 

Havent seen better T20 hundred: Gambhir lavishes praise on Abhisheks performance in IND vs ENG 5th T20I HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 9:44 AM IST

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir reserved highest praise for Abhishek Sharma for his blistering century in the fifth and final T20I of the series against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. 

Abhishek Sharma was in an absolute beast mode as he played a scintillating innings of 135 off 54 balls at an impressive strike of 250 to help the Men in Blue set a 248-run target for England to chase. During his brilliant performance, the 24-year-old achieved several records, including second-fastest T20I fifty and century by an Indian batter, most sixes to hit by Indian batter in a T20I innings, and also shattered Shubman Gill’s Indian record for the highest individual score in T20I. 

Also read: Abhishek's blistering century to Shami’s 3 wickets: 5 talking points from India’s win over England in 5th T20I

Speaking to Star Sports after India’s win over England in the 5th T20I, Gautam Gambhir said that he has not witnessed a better century in T20 cricket against quality pace attack that was clocking at a speed between 140 kmph and 150 kmph. He highlighted the importance of backing youngsters like Abhishek Sharma and being patient with them. 

“I haven't seen a better T20 hundred against bowlers who are bowling at 140-150 kph consistently." India head coach said, 

“We are going to do this going forward, to play fearless cricket. We want to keep backing players like Abhishek Sharma. We have to be patient with these boys. Most of these boys believe in the ideology of playing fearless cricket.” he added. 

Before his blistering century in the fifth T20I of the recently concluded series against England, Abhishek Sharma had moderate outings in the previous four matches, with his scores read 79, 12, 24, and 29. In the four-match T20I series against South Africa last year, Abhishek didn’t have an ideal campaign as he scored just 97 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 24.25 in four matches. His place in the T20I team was questioned, but Gautam Gambhir continued to have faith in the youngster. 

Following his brilliant 135-run knock, Abhishek Sharma emerged as the highest run-getter of the T20I series between India and England, amassing 279 runs, including a fifty and a century, at an average of 55.80 and a strike rate of 219.69 in five matches. 

Also read: 'Look after your game': Tendulkar's advice to youngsters after getting BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award (WATCH)

Abhishek Sharma made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in July 2024. In 17 matches, The left-handed batter has amassed 535 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 33.34 and an impressive strike rate of 193.84 in 17 matches. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Smog and trouble-free: Irfran Pathan takes dig at England after Indias 4-1 T20I series triumph

'Smog and trouble-free': Irfan Pathan takes dig at England after India's 4-1 T20I series triumph

IND vs ENG, 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma breaks Shubman Gills Indian record at Wankhede Stadium; Check out here HRD

IND vs ENG, 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma breaks Shubman Gill's Indian record at Wankhede Stadium; Check out here

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma becomes second fastest Indian batter to score century in T20Is (WATCH) HRD

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma becomes second fastest Indian batter to score T20I century (WATCH)

Davis Cup 2025: India dominates Togo 4-0 to secure their berth in World Group 1 HRD

Davis Cup 2025: India dominates Togo 4-0 to secure their berth in World Group 1

PM Modi congratulates Indian team for winning ICC U19 Womens T20 World Cup dmn

"Proud of our Nari Shakti": PM Modi congratulates Indian team for winning ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Recent Stories

Reduce Chinese influence or face 'necessary measures': US State Secy Marco Rubio cautions Panama shk

Reduce Chinese influence or face 'necessary measures': US State Secy Marco Rubio cautions Panama

Mahakumbhs Digital Khoya-Paya Kendra Over 13,000 separated devotees reunited with families

Mahakumbh’s Digital Khoya-Paya Kendra: Over 13,000 separated devotees reunited with families

From junior clerk to peon: 8th Pay Commission announces revised salaries for govt employees AJR

From junior clerk to peon: 8th Pay Commission announces revised salaries for govt employees

Who is Bianca Censori? Meet Kanye West wife who posed completely naked at Grammys 2025 red-carpet RBA

(PHOTOS) Who is Bianca Censori? Meet Kanye West's wife who posed ‘completely naked’ at Grammys 2025 red-carpet

CM Yogi addresses global diplomats at Mahakumbh showcases Prayagrajs spiritual legacy

CM Yogi addresses global diplomats at Mahakumbh, showcases Prayagraj’s spiritual legacy

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon