'Haven't seen better T20 hundred': Gambhir lavishes praise on Abhishek's performance in IND vs ENG 5th T20I

Abhishek Sharma was in an absolute beast mode as he played a scintillating innings of 135 off 54 balls at an impressive strike of 250 to help the Men in Blue set a 248-run target for England to chase.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir reserved highest praise for Abhishek Sharma for his blistering century in the fifth and final T20I of the series against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2.

Abhishek Sharma was in an absolute beast mode as he played a scintillating innings of 135 off 54 balls at an impressive strike of 250 to help the Men in Blue set a 248-run target for England to chase. During his brilliant performance, the 24-year-old achieved several records, including second-fastest T20I fifty and century by an Indian batter, most sixes to hit by Indian batter in a T20I innings, and also shattered Shubman Gill’s Indian record for the highest individual score in T20I.

Also read: Abhishek's blistering century to Shami’s 3 wickets: 5 talking points from India’s win over England in 5th T20I

Speaking to Star Sports after India’s win over England in the 5th T20I, Gautam Gambhir said that he has not witnessed a better century in T20 cricket against quality pace attack that was clocking at a speed between 140 kmph and 150 kmph. He highlighted the importance of backing youngsters like Abhishek Sharma and being patient with them.

“I haven't seen a better T20 hundred against bowlers who are bowling at 140-150 kph consistently." India head coach said,

“We are going to do this going forward, to play fearless cricket. We want to keep backing players like Abhishek Sharma. We have to be patient with these boys. Most of these boys believe in the ideology of playing fearless cricket.” he added.

Before his blistering century in the fifth T20I of the recently concluded series against England, Abhishek Sharma had moderate outings in the previous four matches, with his scores read 79, 12, 24, and 29. In the four-match T20I series against South Africa last year, Abhishek didn’t have an ideal campaign as he scored just 97 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 24.25 in four matches. His place in the T20I team was questioned, but Gautam Gambhir continued to have faith in the youngster.

Following his brilliant 135-run knock, Abhishek Sharma emerged as the highest run-getter of the T20I series between India and England, amassing 279 runs, including a fifty and a century, at an average of 55.80 and a strike rate of 219.69 in five matches.

Also read: 'Look after your game': Tendulkar's advice to youngsters after getting BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award (WATCH)

Abhishek Sharma made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in July 2024. In 17 matches, The left-handed batter has amassed 535 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 33.34 and an impressive strike rate of 193.84 in 17 matches.

Latest Videos