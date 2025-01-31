IND vs ENG, 4th T20I: Hardik Pandya smashes 'no look' six to bring up his fifty in style (WATCH)

Hardik Pandya walked out to bat India were reeling in position of 79/5 after England pacer Saqib Mahmood triggered a collapse in the visitors’ batting line-up in the first innings of the fourth T20I at MCA Stadium in Pune.

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya brought up his fifty in style in the fourth T20I of the five-match series against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31.

Hardik walked out to bat India were reeling in position of 79/5 after England pacer Saqib Mahmood triggered a collapse in the visitors’ batting line-up in the second over of the first innings. However, as usual, Hardik Pandya was calm under pressure and took on England bowlers to the cleaners with his power hitting ability to help the team cruise past the 150-run mark after India’s early collapse.

Hardik Pandya was even calm when he was nearing his first half-century of the ongoing T20I series. The 31-year-old was batting on 44 when he faced Jamie Overton on the first ball of the 18th over. Pandya cleared his front leg and smashed a six over long-on without even looking at the ball as it sailed over the boundary for a maximum. Hardik Pandya’s ‘no look’ six not only showcased his effortless power but also brought fifty in style, earning applause from his teammates and head coach Gautam Gambhir in the dugout as well as from the crowd at the stadium. The video of the moment was posted by BCCI on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

Talking about the match, India were asked to bat after skipper Suryakumar Yadav lost the toss to England captain Jos Buttler. India suffered a collapse in their batting as they lost three wickets in Sanju Samson (1), Tilak Varma (0), and Suryakumar (0) for 12 runs and the wickets were taken by Saqib Mahmood without conceding a single run in the second over.

Thereafter, opener Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh formed a crucial 45-run partnership for the fourth wicket until the former was dismissed for 29 at 57/4. Rinku’s stay at the crease ended after he was dismissed for 30 at 79/5. Then, Shivam Dube was joined by Hardik Pandya at the crease to carry on India’s innings. The middle-order pair took on England's bowling attack effortlessly and formed a crucial 87-run stand for the sixth wicket until Hardik was dismissed for 53 at 166/6. Thereafter, India lost three more wickets in Axar Patel (5), Arshdeep Singh (0), and Shivam Dube (53) for 15 runs and eventually India posted a total of 181/9 in 20 overs.

For England, Saqib Mahmood registered the figures 3/35 at an economy rate of 8.80, while Jamie Overton picked two wickets.

