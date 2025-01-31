'Most overrated player': Netizens slam Suryakumar Yadav over his 4-ball duck in IND vs ENG 4th T20I

Suryakumar Yadav’s form has once again become the topic of discussion as he failed to deliver for the team when he was needed in the ongoing T20I series against England

Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 8:36 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 8:36 PM IST

Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav's poor run of form has continued as he was dismissed for a duck in the fourth T20I of the five-match series against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31. 

India were asked to bat after captain Suryakumar Yadav lost the toss to England skipper Jos Buttler. The hosts’ openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson were looking to lay a foundation for a solid total. Then came Saqib Mahood, who triggered India’s batting collapse in the 2nd over of the first innings. He picked the wickets of Sanju Samson (1), Tilak Varma (0), and Suryakumar Yadav (0) and didn’t concede a single run while reducing India to 12/3 in 2 overs. 

However, Suryakumar Yadav’s form has once again become the topic of discussion as he failed to deliver for the team when he was needed. The inconsistent performances by the Indian captain raised questions about his ability to handle pressure in crucial moments. Suryakumar walked out to bat when India were 12/2 and the team was expecting to step up in this situation. However, much to the disappointment of the team India management, Suryakumar Yadav’s stay at the crease lasted only four balls. The entire stadium went into silence after the India captain gave an easy wicket to England. 

Following Suryakumar Yadav’s dismissal, the Indian cricket fans took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) and began to slam the Indian T20I captain for his poor show in the ongoing T20I series. While others backed him to come up with goods in the next T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

Here’s how netizens reacted to Suryakumar Yadav’s dismissal

