IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Floodlight Failure at Barabati Stadium Halts Play as Players Leave Field; See Pics

India were at 48/1 in 6.1 overs in 305-run chase against England when one of the floodlights at the Barabati Stadium went off completely. 

Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 9, 2025, 6:57 PM IST

The ongoing second ODI of the three-match series between India and England has been suspended temporarily due to the failure of one of the floodlights at the Barabati Stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. 

After bundling out England for 304 in 49.5 overs and India were chasing down a 305-run target. The openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave the hosts a brilliant start to their innings and posted a total of 48/0 in 6.1 overs before the match had to be halted due to one of the stadium's floodlights going off. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had a word with on-field J Mandanagopal, while England pacer Saqib Mahmood expressed his frustration over repeated failure of floodlights in the match. 

