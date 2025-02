IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Floodlight Failure at Barabati Stadium Halts Play as Players Leave Field; See Pics

India were at 48/1 in 6.1 overs in 305-run chase against England when one of the floodlights at the Barabati Stadium went off completely.

The ongoing second ODI of the three-match series between India and England has been suspended temporarily due to the failure of one of the floodlights at the Barabati Stadium in Odishaโ€™s Cuttack on Sunday, February 9.ย

After bundling out England for 304 in 49.5 overs and India were chasing down a 305-run target. The openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave the hosts a brilliant start to their innings and posted a total of 48/0 in 6.1 overs before the match had to be halted due to one of the stadium's floodlights going off. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had a word with on-field J Mandanagopal, while England pacer Saqib Mahmood expressed his frustration over repeated failure of floodlights in the match.ย

