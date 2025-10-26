Indian opener Pratika Rawal suffered a worrying ankle injury during the Women’s World Cup 2025 clash against Bangladesh. The incident forced her off the field, raising concerns over her ability to continue in the tournament.

Team India has been hit with an injury concern as opener Pratika Rawal walked off the field during the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, October 26.

Opting to bowl first after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss, Team India restricted Bangladesh to 119/9 in a rain-reduced 27 overs. The toss took the match after much delay due to torrential rain in Navi Mumbai, but right after the match began, play was again halted due to lingering rain, causing further delays before the match was resumed properly. Sharmin Akter led Bangladesh's batting with an innings of 36 off 53 balls, while Sobhana Mostery scored 26 off 21 balls.

For India, Radha Yadav led the bowling attack as he registered figures of 3/30 at an economy rate of 5 in her spell of 6 overs. Shree Charani picked up two wickets while conceding 23 runs in six overs. Apart from Radhana and Shree, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, and Renuka Singh Thakur chipped in by taking a wicket each.

Injury Scare for Team India

The final group stage match of the Women's World Cup 2025 witnessed a major setback for Team India as Pratika Rawal’s ankle injury raised concern in the dressing room as well as her teammates.

The incident took place in the 21st over of Bangladesh's batting when Sharmin Akter swiped across the line off Deepti Sharma's delivery, and Pratika Rawal ran across at the midwicket boundary. However, the Indian opener overran the ball and tried to turn back, but her right foot struck the ground, which appeared to be soggy due to rain before the match was resumed. This led to her ankle getting twisted, and physio immediately attended to her.

The concerned teammates on the field rushed to check on Pratika and helped her get up, as she received further assessment from the team physio on the sidelines.

The stretcher was brought out, raising the seriousness of the injury, but the physio asked to take it back as Pratika was able to stand up on her feet, and with the support of two teammates, she was escorted to the dugout for further assessment.

Pratika Rawal's injury raises serious concerns about her further participation in the tournament, especially the upcoming semifinal clash against Australia in Navi Mumbai. The BCCI is yet to release a statement on the severity of her injury, but the fall appeared to be painful and she was sidelined from opening the innings with Smriti Mandhana.

Team India Hopes to End Group Stage on High

Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, became the fourth and last team to qualify for the semifinal following a 53-run win over New Zealand at DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. After successive wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the Women in Blue's campaign took a significant hit with three losses on the trot against South Africa, Australia, and England, and they were on the verge of an early exit.

However, the hosts heaved a sigh of relief after earning a crucial win over the White Ferns to seal their semifinal berth. In the final group stage match against Bangladesh, Team India will look to finish their league campaign on a high before the much-anticipated semifinal clash against Australia.

India will finish the group stage at the fourth spot on the points table with four wins and eight points in seven outings. The Women in Blue are aiming for the maiden World Cup title.