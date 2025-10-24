India opener Pratika Rawal credited her record 212-run stand with Smriti Mandhana to “simple conversations and mutual trust” after India's 53-run win over New Zealand sealed their Women's World Cup semi-final spot.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): Following India's win over New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday, opener Pratika Rawal shared insights into her on-field partnership dynamics with left-hand batter Smriti Mandhana, highlighting the simplicity and mutual understanding that guide their batting strategy.

Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal stitched together a commanding 212-run partnership, India's best opening stand in the tournament so far. Mandhana notched up her first century (109) of the tournament and 14th in ODIs, putting India in a dominant position early on before Suzie Bates dismissed her.

Rawal Credits Simple Communication with Mandhana

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rawal said, "The conversations are pretty simple. She lets me do what I do best. I don't interfere in whatever she does best. The whole conversation that happens when we are batting is the calculation part. How much is it to get in order to set up a big total and when we are chasing, how do we break it down into smaller parts so that we can chase it more easily? She's pretty good with calculations, and I like to chip in whatever she has to say to me. I think it's both ways, so we like to keep it pretty simple."

Women in Blue bounced back in style after three consecutive defeats, registering a commanding 53-run (DLS method) win over New Zealand in Navi Mumbai on Thursday to seal their place in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup.

It was a complete team effort from the Women in Blue as all the bowlers chipped in with crucial wickets to restrict New Zealand to 271/8 in 44 overs while chasing a revised target of 325. Renuka Singh (2/25) and Kranti Goud (2/48) were the leading wicket takers of the match for Team India.

Expressing her views on the victory, the batter said, “We were having this discussion to have belief in ourselves that we can win the match anytime at any moment. We have those kinds of match winners who can score big runs and can take a lot of wickets. I'm very happy that it all worked out for us toda,y and I just hope that it continues.”

Rawal then struck her first century (122) to continue her fine run in the World Cup. Earlier in the innings, she became the joint-fastest batter to 1000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in just 23 innings.

Dressing Room Support Fuels Rawal’s Confidence

Sharing her thoughts on the milestone, the 25-year-old player said, “The environment in the dressing room is amazing. The kind of support that I get from my teammates and the coaches is just commendable. I mean, it's because of them that I'm, able to express myself freely onto the ground. So, I'm very happy the way everything is working out for us currently. And I genuinely got to know after I came out that I have reached a milestone. So, I don't look at milestones. I love to win matches for the team, and that's what I do.”

