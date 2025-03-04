IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Harbhajan makes special request to Mohammed Shami ahead of semifinal (WATCH)

Harbhajan Singh has a special request for Mohammed Shami in terms of early breakthrough for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal clash against Australia.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh made a special request to pacer Mohammed Shami ahead of the Men in Blue’s Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal clash against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, March 4.

Team India and Australia will face off for the fourth time on the trot at ICC tournaments. The most recent encounter between the two sides at a major event was the T20 World Cup 2024, where India defeated Australia by 24 runs in the Super 8 clash. India and Australia are squaring off in the Champions Trophy for the first time since 2009. Their 2009 Champions Trophy clash ended without a result due to rain.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, Harbhajan Singh has a special request for Mohammed Shami. Speaking on Star Sports, the former Indian spinner admitted that he had enough of Travis Head’s threat against India and urged Shami to dismiss him early to prevent him from causing any damage in the semifinal.

“First thing is, get the fear of Travis Head out of your mind. Try and get Travis Head out. Shami bhai, enough of Travis Head’s threat and, now don't let him score runs," Harbhajan Singh said.

Travis Head has been India’s nemesis in ICC tournaments. In the ODI World Cup 2023 final, Head played a brilliant knock of 137 off 120 balls, eventually hurting unbeaten Team India's chances of winning the prestigious title. Even in the 2023 World Test Championship, Head posed a big threat to Team India as played counterattacking innings of 163 off 174 balls to help Australia post 469 in the first innings. Eventually, Australia secured a 209-run victory by bundling out India for 234 in the second innings.

In the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash, the left-handed batter looked dangerous with the bat as he played a brilliant innings of 76 off 43 balls in Australia’s pursuit of chasing 206-run target. However, his dismissal put a brake on Australia’s momentum and eventually restricted them to 181/7 in 20 overs by Indian bowlers.

Harbhajan Singh’s advice to Indian players

Ahead of the semifinal clash, Harbhajan Singh also offered advice to Team India players, stating that do not think of the game as a semifinal. He added that the pressure of knockout matches would force the players to try too hard either with bat or bowl, which can backfire.

"The third one is simple: it's a knockout match, and in a knockout match, one should not try too hard. You have to play in the same manner as you have been playing.” the former Indian spinner added.

Team India remained unbeaten throughout the group stage of the Champions Trophy 2025 and finished on top of the Group A points table. Australia, on the other hand, won only one game and two matches ended with no result due to rain in Rawalpindi and Lahore and finished second in Group A with four points.

