IND vs AUS, CT 2025 semifinal LIVE updates: Rohit Sharma gifted 2 lives early in 265 chase

India vs Australia Live Updates: Rohit Sharma DROPPED!
DROPPED! Rohit Sharma has been dropped twice in the first three overs! Dwarshuis to Rohit Sharma, 1 run! A fuller-length delivery outside off, and Rohit looks to loft it over mid-off but only manages to get it off the toe-end of the bat. Labuschagne sprints to his left from mid-off, dives full-length, but can't hold on! A tough chance, reminiscent of the stunning catch Travis Head took to dismiss Rohit in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.
After 3 overs, India 17-0, chasing 265
India vs Australia Live Updates: SIX for Rohit!
SIX! Nathan Ellis drops it slightly short, and Rohit Sharma pounces on it instantly, launching it over the deep mid-wicket fence. Classic Rohit—pure timing and power from the Indian skipper!
INDIA 14/0 in 1.4 overs vs AUSTRALIA
India vs Australia Live Updates: Fan wishes Team India good luck for chase
India needs 265 runs to win the semifinal against Australia, in Dubai, a cricket fan says, "India will win for sure... All the best players of India will play well..."
India vs Australia Live Updates: WICKET! Zampa falls! Australia 264 all out
India restricts Australia to 264 runs; needs 265 to get into the final of Champions Trophy 2025.
India vs Australia Live Updates: WICKET! Ellis falls!
WICKET! Mohammed Shami strikes again! Nathan Ellis goes for 10, attempting a shot but only managing to find Virat Kohli, who takes a comfortable catch.
India vs Australia Live Updates: WICKET! Carey falls
WICKET! Alex Carey departs in a needless run-out! He pushes for a quick single and attempts a second, but Shreyas Iyer fires in a direct hit, smashing the stumps. Carey is well short, and with that, Australia's last hope walks back to the pavilion.
AUSTRALIA 249/8 in 47.1 overs vs INDIA
India vs Australia Live Updates: WICKET! Dwarshuis gone!
WICKET! Varun Chakravarthy strikes again, dismissing Ben Dwarshuis for 19. Dwarshuis goes for a powerful shot but picks out Shreyas Iyer in the deep, who takes a comfortable catch. Australia lose their seventh wicket!
AUSTRALIA 239/7 in 45.2 overs vs INDIA
India vs Australia LIVE Updates: Alex Carey slams fifty
Alex Carey takes a single to bring up his half-century off 48 balls. A brilliant knock under pressure from the left-hander!
India vs Australia Live Updates: WICKET! Maxwell falls!
WICKET! Axar Patel strikes to dismiss Glenn Maxwell! After launching a six on the previous delivery, Maxwell looked in fine form, but Axar had other plans. A straight delivery sneaks through as Maxwell completely misses it, and the ball crashes into the stumps. Two quick wickets for India!
INDIA 206/6 in 38 overs vs AUSTRALIA
India vs Australia Live Updates: WICKET! Smith falls!
WICKET! Mohammed Shami cleans up Steve Smith for 73! Smith charges down the track, looking to take on Shami, but he swings and misses completely. The ball crashes into the off stump, ending a fine innings. Smith shakes his head as he walks back, but what a knock it was!
AUSTRALIA 198/5 in 36.4 overs vs INDIA
India vs Australia Live Updates: WICKET! Inglis falls!
WICKET! Ravindra Jadeja strikes again! Josh Inglis departs for 11 after a tame dismissal. A slightly short delivery on off and middle stump sees Inglis staying low, looking to punch it into the ground. However, the ball grips the surface, forcing him to push it towards cover, where Virat Kohli takes a straightforward low catch. Jadeja continues to deliver for his team!
AUSTRALIA 144/4 in 27 overs vs INDIA
India vs Australia Live Updates: WICKET! Labuschagne gone!
Ravindra Jadeja dismisses Marnus Labuschagne for 29 runs. A loud LBW appeal from Jadeja against Marnus. The umpire raises his finger, and Labuschagne consults with his captain Smith before deciding to return to the pavilion! And he decides to walk.
AUSTRALIA 110/3 in 22.3 overs vs INDIA
India vs Australia Live Updates: WICKET! Head falls!
WICKET! Varun Chakravarthy ends Travis Head's stay at 39. Bowling change proves effective for India as Varun Chakaravarthy secures a crucial dismissal on his second delivery! It's the prized wicket that the Indian side desperately wanted. Tossed from Chakravarthy. He lofts but miscues it. Shubman Gill runs forward and takes an easy catch. He is celebrating. India are celebrating. They know how big this wicket is.
AUSTRALIA 54/2 in 8.2 overs vs INDIA
India vs Australia Live Updates: WICKET! Shami strikes!
WICKET! Mohammed Shami strikes, Cooper Connolly falls for a duck. The third umpire overturns the on-field call, ending Cooper Connolly's torrid stay at the crease. It seemed inevitable given how the battle was unfolding. Shami persistently probed around the off-stump, and after six consecutive deliveries that Connolly failed to connect with in this over, including a wide ball, the seventh attempt finally yielded the desired result.
AUSTRALIA 4/0 in 3.1 overs vs INDIA
India vs Australia Live Updates: Australia win toss, decide to bat
TOSS! Australia have won the toss and decided to bat against India in the Champions Trophy semi-final. If you've lost the count, India have now lost 14 straight tosses in ODIs.
Australia XI: Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha
India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy