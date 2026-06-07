India ended the first session on Day 2 at 476/6 against Afghanistan. Captain Shubman Gill scored 126 and completed 1000 Test runs as skipper. Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 81. Mohammad Saleem Safi was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors.

India lost three wickets in the first session of Day 2 of the one-off Test match against Afghanistan being played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium here. India were comfortably placed at 476 for six wickets at Lunch.

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Gill's Century and Captaincy Milestone

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill started the day's play with 368/3 on board and soon added 48 runs before Gill lost his wicket to Mohammad Saleem Safi. The Indian skipper made 126 runs off 177 balls with the help of 15 fours and a six. Gill also completed 1000 runs as India's Test captain. His batting average of 82.8 is the second-best-ever for any Test skipper with 1000 runs in the format. His average is only behind legendary Don Bradman's 101.5. Gill added 169 runs for the fourth wicket with Pant, which is the highest stand for India for any wicket against Afghanistan.

Key Wickets Tumble

Dhruv Jurel added 36 runs for the fifth wicket with Pant before Safi bowled him. His dismissal was very bizarre, as he left a straight delivery which went into the wickets. Jurel made 19 runs with the help of four boundaries.

Pant was the next to depart. He missed a well-deserved century when he threw his wicket to Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, while trying for a big shot. It was Shahidi's maiden Test wicket. Pant made 81 off 121 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes.

At Lunch break, Washington Sundar (14* off 25 balls) was unbeaten at the crease with Manav Suthar (9* off 20 balls). Safi is on the verge of a five-wicket haul.

India vs Afghanistan one-off Test - Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Afsar Zazai (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi. (ANI)