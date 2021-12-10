  • Facebook
    In Pics: UFC legend Conor McGregor shows off ‘brick wall’ body transformation ahead of return

    Conor McGregor is all set to return to the octagon in the UFC. Ahead of his return, he has displayed his incredible physical transformation and ‘brick wall'-like muscle build-up.

    In Pics: UFC legend Conor McGregor shows off brick wall body transformation ahead of return-ayh
    Dublin, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 5:49 PM IST
    Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor is gearing up for returning to the octagon in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He was out of action for six months due to an injury. Meanwhile, ahead of his return, he has stunned everyone with his physical transformation while he has developed an intense muscle build-up.

    McGregor is seen working out in the gymnasium in some pictures he shared on his social media handles. However, he looks a bit muscular than he initially did during his career and until this year. Least to say, this transformation does look impressive on him. On being asked by a fan if the pictures were photoshopped, he replied, “No. I’m just that much of a brick wall that I’m camouflaged with the brick wall in the back.”

    ALSO READ: UFC 264: Dustin Poirier wins via TKO as Conor McGregor suffers freak broken ankle

    Nonetheless, it is unclear whether he would continue to fight in the Lightweight category or move to the Welterweight. As of July, he weighed around 77kg. However, the latest muscle gain has increased his weight to 86kg, making him eligible to compete in the Welterweight category.

    He is yet to announce his opponent on return, as he would look to lay his hands on Dustin Poirier again. The two fought in July before the match ended prematurely, as McGregor suffered a broken tibia, handing a technical knockout win to Poirier. It remains to be seen if Poirier would accept the rematch challenge if McGregor issues one, while the former was not keen on a rematch in July.

    ALSO READ: Conor McGregor to Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi - The top 10 highest-paid athletes in the world

    Nevertheless, UFC president Dana White had said back then that he would love to see a rematch between the two to determine a proper winner. While the Irishman was supposed to be out of action for more than six months, he has made a quick schedule recovery. However, he is not looking to rush his comeback.

    “The fibula is fully healed. The medial side of the tibia is developing nice callous also. It is just patience now for it to form down through the bone to the lateral side of the tibia, where the larger break occurred. It’s getting there. Patience will win this race for me! I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then, a return will be imminent. But, I must be patient. I will beat this!” he had told on Twitter.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 6:03 PM IST
