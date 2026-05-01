India secured a dominant 8-1 win against Macau (China) at the IIHF U18 Asia Cup. Captain Gurtej Singh Bhatti led the charge with four goals, with Ajay Dangi, Itfiqar Hussain, Tanzin Tashi, and Devansh Sharma also scoring for the team.

India beat Macau (China) 8-1 in the IIHF U18 Asia Cup, with captain Gurtej Singh Bhatti leading the charge while scoring four goals in the match. India opened strongly and built an early lead, while staying in control through all three periods.

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Ajay Dangi of Rajasthan opened the scoring for India, and with Bhatti scoring four goals, the team hit their stride as Itfiqar Hussain, Tanzin Tashi and Devansh Sharma added one goal each, according to a press release from IHAI.

Team and Officials React to Victory

"We started with clear intent and maintained our pace through all three periods. The team created good opportunities and capitalised well. A quick self-assessment and response to the situation helped us come even stronger in the third period. It's a strong result, but the focus is on staying consistent in the games ahead," Bhatti said.

Harjinder Singh, General Secretary of the Ice Hockey Association of India, appreciated the performance along with the team's progress at the international level. "The victory against Macau is a bold statement of intent from this young Indian side. The team showed excellent composure and adaptability, maintaining strong control across all three periods. This win reflects not just skill, but also growing maturity and belief," he said.

IIHF U18 Asia Cup Details

The match was part of the IIHF U18 Asia Cup being held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from April 27 to May 3 2026. The tournament features Ice Hockey teams from Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Macau (China), and India. Gaining confidence from this result, the Indian team aims to carry this momentum into their remaining fixtures. (ANI)