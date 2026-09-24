Indian MMA athlete Suchika Tariyal won a historic bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Games, India's first-ever in the sport. She credited her family's unwavering support, saying their belief gave her the confidence to continue her sporting journey.

Indian mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete Suchika Tariyal, who won a historic bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Games, credited her family’s unwavering support for helping her continue her sporting journey, saying passion for any sport should always drive athletes to move forward.

Suchika, on Monday, secured India's first-ever MMA medal at the Asian Games after finishing third in the women's traditional 60 kg category. She lost to Singapore's Teo Hui Hoon in the semifinal.

'Family's belief gave me confidence'

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Suchika Tariyal credited her parents, family and husband Kapil Hooda for their constant support in helping her continue her sporting journey, saying their belief gave her confidence and strengthened her determination.

The 36-year-old said athletes should never stop pursuing their passion and added that even at 36, she feels she can continue playing and achieve more. "If you are passionate about any sport or game, never stop. Keep moving forward because I am 36 years old today, and I still feel that I can continue playing and achieve more. My family's support has been immense, especially before my marriage. My mother, father, and entire family have always stood by me since childhood. After marriage, my husband, Kapil Hooda ji, also supported me greatly. He always believed in me and kept telling me, You can do it. That belief gave me confidence and strengthened my determination. I decided that I had to continue playing, and with the support of my family, I was able to pursue my dream," she said.

Medal will inspire a new generation: Coach

Meanwhile, Suchika Tariyal’s coach Nikhil Kunder said her MMA bronze medal at the Asian Games will inspire a new generation of fighters and help popularise the sport in India. He expressed hope for greater government support and said the country has many talented athletes who can win more medals as MMA continues to grow. "This is really important because the foundation that Suchika has laid with this medal will definitely inspire an entire new generation of fighters. I am absolutely sure that many more people will take up this sport. Since MMA is now part of the Asian Games and India has already won a medal, I am hopeful that the government will provide full support to develop this sport further. There are many talented fighters, not only in Haryana but across the entire northern region. I would like to see more athletes come forward, especially with events like the Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games and the Asian Beach Games coming up. As the sport continues to grow, we will definitely see more medals coming for India," he said.

'Hard work has paid off': Family expresses pride

Suchika Tariyal’s father, Rajender Singh Tadiyal, said her hard work had paid off and she had fulfilled her dream by winning a medal for the country. "Suchika's hard work has paid off today, and her dreams have come true. She has won a medal for the country and brought pride to the entire nation. Today, she is the daughter of the country, and on this special occasion, I want to congratulate all daughters and wish them success," he said.

The medallist’s mother, Lajwanti Tariyal, said the family was extremely happy as she became the first Indian to win an MMA medal in the games’ debut appearance at the Asian Games. She added that the achievement fulfilled a long-standing dream and credited Suchika’s hard work and the family’s constant support throughout her journey. "We are extremely happy that our daughter participated in MMA for the first time at the Asian Games and won a medal in her very first attempt. She has become the first Indian woman to win a medal in this sport. This was a long-standing dream of hers as well as ours. She has worked very hard, and we have supported her throughout her journey since childhood. There cannot be a greater moment of happiness than this,” she said.

Suchika’s husband Kapil Hooda said her MMA bronze medal was a special achievement as the sport made its Asian Games debut. He expressed pride in her milestone, praised her hard work, and said the family was happy despite hoping for gold. "This is a very special moment because the sport itself was introduced for the first time, and winning a medal in its debut edition makes it even more memorable. For me, it is a matter of great pride that she achieved this milestone. We were hoping for a gold medal, but due to certain rules, the result did not go in our favour. It was the result of immense hard work, and everyone in the family is extremely happy," he said.