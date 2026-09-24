Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed India's mixed 4x400m relay team for winning silver and Seema Kumari for her bronze in the 10,000m at the Asian Games 2026. The relay team clocked a time of 3:14.46 to secure their medal.

India Secures Silver in Mixed 4x400m Relay

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed M R Poovamma, Vithya Ramraj, Manu T S and Vishal T K for their strong performance as the Indian team secured the silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay at the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday.

India clinched the silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay at the ongoing Asian Games after a spirited performance, with Vithya Ramaraj producing a strong anchor leg to secure second place for the team.

India's quartet of Manu TS, Poovamma MR, Vishal TK and Vithya Ramraj clinched the silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay final at the Asian Games, clocking 3:14.46. Bahrain won the gold medal with a time of 3:12.87, while the bronze medal went to the team that finished in 3:14.54.

India's strong run secured another athletics medal for the country at the continental showpiece.

"A brilliant performance by M R Poovamma, Vithya Ramraj, Manu T S & Vishal T K as Team India clinched Silver in the 4x400m Mixed Relay at #AsianGames2026!" Mandaviya wrote in an X post.

A brilliant performance by M R Poovamma, Vithya Ramraj, Manu T S & Vishal T K as Team India clinched Silver in the 4x400m Mixed Relay at #AsianGames2026! #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/i58YOgMNOm

— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 24, 2026

Seema Kumari Bags Bronze in Women's 10,000m

Mandaviya also congratulated Seema Kumari for her impressive performance in the women's 10,000m event, where she secured the bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026.

"Seema Kumari delivers a brilliant performance to win BRONZE in the 10,000m at the #AsianGames2026! Heartiest congratulations to her," Mandaviya wrote in an X post.

Seema Kumari delivers a brilliant performance to win BRONZE in the 10,000m at the #AsianGames2026! Heartiest congratulations to her.#Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/Sp3yQqqEgj

— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 24, 2026

Winfred Yavi clinched the gold medal with a time of 32:39.18, while Japan's Nozomi Tanaka finished second in 32:41.54 to take silver. India's Seema Kumari secured the bronze medal, clocking 32:50.05 in the women's 10,000m final. (ANI)