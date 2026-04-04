Sreenidi Deccan FC hosts Aizawl FC in a high-stakes IFL 2025-26 match. A win would send Sreenidi to the top of the table, while Aizawl seeks to go level on points and bounce back from a recent defeat in a congested top-half battle.

Sreenidi Deccan FC will face Aizawl FC in a crucial Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 fixture, as the race for the top half of the table heats up at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Sunday. Sreenidi Deccan can go to the top of the table with 14 points temporarily with a win, increasing pressure on the other teams around them in the table, while a win for Aizawl FC will see them go level on points with their opponents, a release said.

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In the previous round, Sreenidi Deccan was held to a goalless draw at the Deccan Arena by Shillong Lajong, with the experienced Kamaljit Singh producing a Player of the Match performance for his side in goal. Meanwhile, Aizawl FC will hope to come back from a 2-4 defeat to Gokulam Kerala in the last round, which was played further down south in Manjeri.

Coaches on Consistency and Concentration

The hosts have been consistent in the season, losing just once and getting the better of the challengers for the top spots, Diamond Harbour FC and Gokulam Kerala FC and sharing spoils with Shillong Lajong FC. Head Coach Carlos Vaz Pinto also mentioned that consistency will be key for any team to win the league this season, "I think the team who are the most consistent until the end of the season will win the league. The top of the table is very congested, and the team which has depth in their squad, with fewer injuries, will prevail at the end of the season."

Aizawl FC started the season well with a win and two draws, but have lost two of their previous three matches. Assistant Coach, Samuel Lalrinngheta Fanai, mentioned that the team needs to concentrate for the complete duration of the match. "We conceded two goals very early in the last match. We will have to concentrate every single minute to remain in the game and defend better to get a positive result against Sreenidi", he said.

Head-to-Head Record

Sreenidi Deccan has the upper hand in the head-to-head record between the two teams with four wins and two draws in seven games, while Aizawl have won only once. In the previous encounter at the same venue, the home side got the better of the visitors 3-0 with Gurmukh Singh, Lalromawia and David Castaneda scoring the goals.

Player Insight: The Physicality of IFL

New forward signing of Sreenidi Deccan Fabrice Kah has been surprised by the physicality of the Indian Football League. "I did not expect that I would need to run this much here in Indian football. The physicality has been very challenging as we have to attempt more duels and always be ready for a challenge from the opponents and keep up with them", the Cameroonian said.

Aizawl's Challenge: Adaptation and Mindset

Aizawl FC, who will be playing back-to-back away matches after playing their first four matches at home, have to manage the change in weather. "The weather is completely different to what we were used to back home and we could not get much time to adapt to it. It is how it is, and we will have to adapt accordingly and not make excuses," Samuel added.

Aizawl FC forward Zomuansanga remains confident about the mindset of his side. "Tomorrow's fixture is very important. If we win, we will be able to climb to the top half of the table. For us, a win is absolutely necessary. The team is highly motivated, and we cannot make excuses for what has happened outside the field. We just have to fight and play with everything we have and show our skill in the field," he said.

A victory will take Aizawl to 11 points and take them to an already congested top of the table, while a win for Sreenidi Deccan will see the side from Hyderabad put pressure on their immediate challengers. The match is scheduled to kick off at 18:30 IST. (ANI)