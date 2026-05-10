Aizawl FC will face Real Kashmir FC in the final Relegation Phase match of the IFL 2025-26. Both teams are safe from relegation but will compete for the top spot in the Relegation Phase standings at Hyderabad's Deccan Arena on May 11.

Aizawl FC take on Real Kashmir FC in a Relegation Phase fixture of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena on May 11, with kick-off scheduled for 18:30 IST. The match will be broadcast live on DD Sports and Sony Sports Network, with streaming available on Waves and Sony LIV, according to a release.

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Aizawl heads into the contest after playing out a 2-2 draw against Gokulam Kerala FC, while Real Kashmir suffered a 0-3 defeat against Namdhari Sports Club. Both sides will therefore be looking to return to winning ways in their final match of the campaign.

High Stakes Despite Safety

As far as the relegation battle is concerned, this fixture carries no survival implications, with both teams already safe from going down. Aizawl currently leads the Relegation Phase standings with 13 points, while Real Kashmir sits second with 11. The relegation battle will instead be decided on May 12, when third-placed Namdhari, on 10 points, faces bottom-placed Gokulam, who have nine points. However, even without the pressure of survival, there is still enough riding on this contest to keep both sides motivated. Aizawl need just a point to finish at the top of the Relegation Phase standings, while Real Kashmir must claim three points if they are to leapfrog the People's Club into first place.

Previous Encounter

The previous meeting between the two teams also suggested there may be little to separate them once again. When they met in the league phase on March 13, the contest ended in a 2-2 draw, with Zomuansanga and Lalhriatpuia scoring for Aizawl, while Shedrack Charles and Ateeb Ahmed Dar found the net for the Snow Leopards.

Contrasting Styles and Key Players

There is also an interesting contrast in profiles heading into the fixture. Aizawl has conceded 25 goals this season, the worst defensive record not only across the entire league. They now come up against a Real Kashmir side that has scored 18 goals, the highest tally among the four teams in the Relegation Phase. Yet, despite their defensive struggles, Aizawl's attack has remained productive, with the People's Club having scored just one goal fewer than the Snow Leopards. That balance between attacking threat and defensive vulnerability could shape the rhythm of the contest.

Aizawl FC: Seeking a Strong Finish

For Aizawl, Zomuansanga, with six goals, is expected to lead the attack alongside Lalhriatpuia, who has contributed three goals from midfield. After conceding the most goals in the league this season, the People's Club will also be keen to finish their campaign with a stronger defensive showing, placing added responsibility on the backline led by Rohmingthanga and Timur Talipov.

Ahead of the fixture, Aizawl assistant coach Samuel Lalrinngheta highlighted the importance of ending the season with a victory, particularly for the development of the club's younger players. "Tomorrow's match is very important for us because winning the last match will help the club in the next season. We have so many young players. Winning will make their mentality stronger so that the players will progress," he said.

Aizawl forward Lalhriatpuia also stressed that the squad is fully focused on delivering a positive result in their final outing of the campaign. "All the players are ready for 90 minutes tomorrow. Tomorrow is going to be our last match, and if we win, we can still get 16 points. We hope tomorrow we can end the season well and stay clear of the relegation zone. Hope we win and we can enjoy after the match," he said.

Real Kashmir FC: Aiming for the Top

For Real Kashmir, the possibility of finishing at the top of the Relegation Phase standings will provide enough incentive to take the initiative early in the game. Mohammad Inam, with two goals and one assist, and Charles, who has registered four goals and three assists, are expected to be the key attacking outlets, while Marius Obekop, with three goals and one assist, will be important in the wide areas. Defensively, Habib Omar Fofana and Shahid Nazir Wani are likely to shoulder the responsibility of organising the backline, while Basit Ahmed Bhat's work in the wide defensive areas could also prove important.

Ahead of the fixture, Real Kashmir head coach Ishfaq Ahmad acknowledged that both teams had already secured safety but stressed the importance of remaining committed to the team's approach and finishing the campaign positively. "I think both sides know that they have done enough to stay in the league. We are looking forward to a good game. I always tell my players, enjoy the football. Play according to the plan and leave the rest to God. The results are not in your hands. You can just work hard and stick to the plan," he said.

Real Kashmir midfielder Christian Moses also underlined that the squad is approaching the final fixture with the same mindset as any other match, with the focus firmly on securing all three points. "For me personally, I think everything counts in football. Whether the last match or the first match, everything counts for me as a team and as an individual, because we just need to get the three points and go home with a victory. Even if it's the last match, we just need to stick our head down and go for three points," he said.

With both teams safe from relegation and the top spot in the Relegation Phase still open, the fixture presents an opportunity for both sides to close out their campaigns positively. Given the attacking quality on display and the outcome of their previous meeting, another closely-fought contest could be on the cards. (ANI)