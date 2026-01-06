India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has risen to 13th in the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings. However, all-rounder Deepti Sharma has slipped to second in the bowling rankings, losing the top spot to Australia's Annabel Sutherland.

Key Ranking Changes for Indian Stars

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has moved up two spots to 13th position in the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings after her match-winning knock in the fifth and final T20I of their home series against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram even as Deepti Sharma has lost the top spot in the bowling rankings, as per a media release from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Kaur's knock of 68 off 43 deliveries won her the Player of the Match award as she moved towards the top 10 but Sharma has slipped behind Annabel Sutherland to second position, her return of one for 28 not enough to keep her ahead. Sharma now has one rating point less than Sutherland's 736 as the Australian fast-bowling all-rounder regained the No. 1 position that she first attained in August 2025 when Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal had similarly conceded the top spot to her.

Other Movers in the Rankings

Batting Rankings

Amanjot Kaur has moved up seven places to joint-78th position after India completed a 5-0 whitewash in the series while Sri Lanka batters Hasini Perera (up 31 places to 40th) and Imesha Dulani (up 77 places to 84th) have also gained after knocking up fifties.

Bowling Rankings

The bowling rankings also see India left-arm spinner Shree Charani advance five places to 47th. For Sri Lanka, Kavisha Dilhari (up one place to 32nd) and Chamari Athapaththu (up three places to 48th) have gained in the bowling rankings.