Bangladesh players made significant gains in the latest ICC T20I rankings after their home series against New Zealand. Towhid Hridoy climbed to 37th among batters, while bowlers Mahedi Hasan and Shoriful Islam also moved up the charts.

Bangladesh players headlined the latest update of the International Cricket Council (ICC) men's T20I rankings following their recently concluded home series against New Zealand, while notable movements were also recorded in the ODI charts after the League 2 tri-series in Nepal.

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Despite the three-match T20I series ending in a 1-1 draw due to a washout, several Bangladesh players made significant gains, according to ICC.

T20I Rankings: Bangladesh Batters Make Strides

Young batter Towhid Hridoy emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries, rising two places to 37th among T20I batters after scoring 84 runs across two innings and earning Player of the Series honours. At the top of the batting rankings, India's Abhishek Sharma continues to hold the No.1 position.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das also made progress, moving up one spot to 52nd following his contribution in the final match of the series in Mirpur.

Bowling Charts See Major Shifts

Bangladesh's gains extended to the bowling charts as well. Mahedi Hasan climbed to 17th, while left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam surged nine places to 54th after consistent performances against the Black Caps.

New Zealand bowlers also found reward for their efforts in subcontinental conditions. Fast bowler Ben Sears jumped 10 places to 51st, while leg-spinner Ish Sodhi advanced to equal 88th, becoming the highest-ranked Kiwi bowler in the T20I format.

ODI Rankings Update from League 2 Tri-Series

Meanwhile, the latest ODI rankings reflected outcomes from the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series featuring Nepal national cricket team, Oman national cricket team and United Arab Emirates national cricket team.

Oman opener Jatinder Singh climbed seven places to joint 65th among ODI batters, while teammate Shakeel Ahmed made a notable leap of nine spots to reach 31st in the bowling rankings.

There was also reason to celebrate for hosts Nepal, with all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee rising 12 places to 31st in the ODI all-rounders' list after a strong showing in the tri-series.

(ANI)