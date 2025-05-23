Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill analyzed their loss against Lucknow Super Giants, highlighting the impact of runs conceded in the middle overs. Despite the setback, he praised Rutherford and Shahrukh's batting.

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill reflected on the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

He told the team conceded extra runs while bowling and highlighted the impact of the opponent's scoring in the middle overs.

He acknowledged the positives, such as Rutherford and Shahrukh's batting, and emphasised the importance of regaining momentum for the playoffs.

"We gave 15-20 runs extra. Wanted to stop them around 210. Huge difference between 210 and 230. We bowled well in the powerplay, didn't get any wickets, but after the powerplay in the 14 overs, they scored around 180 runs, which was a lot. (On the positives) We were right in the game till the 17th over, but it was never easy chasing 240. Lots of positives for us - Rutherford and Shahrukh's batting was a big plus. (Looking forward) Getting back some momentum would be key, and would want to get back to winning ways heading into the playoffs," Shubman Gill said in the post-match presentation.

William O'Rourke and Akash Singh Maharaj secured win for LSG

Fiery bowling from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowlers William O'Rourke and Akash Singh Maharaj led Lucknow to a commanding victory of 33 runs over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

GT remains on top in the IPL points table, after this defeat, with 9 wins and 4 defeats in their 13 matches, they have 18 points. On the other hand, LSG is placed sixth with six victories and seven defeats in their 13 matches, they have 12 points.

Gill in a brilliant form in IPL 2025

Gill made 35 (20), his innings included seven fours, Avesh Khan removed him in the 8th over. GT skipper has been in a fine form this season, the batter has made 636 runs in 13 innings with 6 fifties and an average of 57.82.

GT will next play MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in their last league stage game on Sunday, May 25, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

