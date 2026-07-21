Young skater Samarth Atri from Hamirpur met HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for his blessings. Atri has been selected to represent India at the Asian Short Track Ice Skating Trophy 2026, to be held in Dehradun from August 17 to 20, 2026.

Samarth Atri, a promising young athlete from Bhoranj tehsil in Hamirpur district, called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday evening and sought his blessings ahead of the prestigious Asian Short Track Ice Skating Trophy 2026. Samarth has been selected to represent India at the international championship, scheduled to be held in Dehradun from 17 to 20 August, 2026.

CM Extends Best Wishes

Congratulating the young skater on his achievement, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes for a successful performance at the Asian event. He said that the state government was committed to creating world-class sports infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh to enable talented athletes to hone their skills and excel at national and international competitions.

The Chief Minister lauded Samarth Atri for earning a place on the international stage through his talent, dedication and hard work, adding that his accomplishment has brought pride to Himachal Pradesh. He expressed confidence that Samarth would deliver an outstanding performance at the Asian Short Track Ice Skating Trophy and bring laurels to both India and the state.

Path to the Asian Trophy

A Class X student of the prestigious Auckland House School, Shimla, Samarth Atri has been training regularly at the Shimla Ice Skating Rink for the past six to seven years. He was recently selected to participate in the 21st National Short Track Ice Skating Championship, where his impressive performance earned him a place in the National Training Camp. Based on his outstanding performance during the camp, he has now been selected to represent India at the Asian Short Track Ice Skating Trophy 2026. (ANI)