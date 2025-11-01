Legendary hockey goalkeeper Manuel Frederick, a member of the Indian team that won bronze at the 1972 Munich Olympics, has died at 78. The first Keralite Olympic medallist and a Dhyan Chand Award recipient, his passing was mourned by Naveen Patnaik.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik on Friday expressed profound grief on the passing of Manuel Frederick, the stalwart goalkeeper from the golden era of Indian Hockey and a member of the team that clinched the Bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics. He was 78.

A pioneering figure, Frederick holds the distinction of being the first Keralite to win an Olympic medal. A fiercely committed custodian of the goalpost, he leaves behind a legacy of excellence, discipline and humility that continues to inspire generations of players and supporters alike.

Naveen Patnaik's Tribute

In an X post, Naveen Patnaik wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of legendary hockey player Manuel Frederick, who was the goalkeeper of the Indian team that clinched the Bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics. His contribution to the game of hockey will always be remembered. Condolences to his family and friends."

A Storied Career

Born in Burnassery, Kannur, in 1947, Frederick's journey in sport began early when he was recruited to the Army's school team in Bengaluru. His club career saw him represent ASC and HAL in Karnataka, as well as Services, Uttar Pradesh and the iconic Mohun Bagan club, the Hockey India press release added.

He made his India debut in 1971 and served the national team with distinction for seven years. Frederick guarded the goal in two Hockey World Cups, the Netherlands 1973, where India won Silver, and Argentina 1978.

'Tiger' of the Goalpost

Known affectionately as 'Tiger' for his fearless and instinctive goalkeeping, he earned a formidable reputation for his mastery in defending penalty strokes. In recognition of his remarkable contribution to Indian sport, Frederick was honoured with the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2019 by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. (ANI)