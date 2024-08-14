Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hockey India retires Olympics bronze medallist PR Sreejesh's No.16 jersey to honour star goalkeeper

    In a heartfelt tribute to one of Indian hockey's greatest goalkeepers, Hockey India on Wedneday announced the retirement of the No. 16 jersey, worn by PR Sreejesh throughout his illustrious career.

    Hockey India retires Paris Olympics bronze medallist PR Sreejesh's No.16 jersey to honour star goalkeeper
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 12:23 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

    In a heartfelt tribute to one of Indian hockey's greatest goalkeepers, Hockey India on Wedneday announced the retirement of the No. 16 jersey, worn by PR Sreejesh throughout his illustrious career. This decision comes in recognition of Sreejesh's exceptional contributions to the sport and his role in India's recent success at the Paris Olympics 2024.

    In addition, Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh revealed that Sreejesh will transition to the role of junior national coach.

    Also read: 'Pak Govt, Babar Azam & more': Snoring audio in Arshad Nadeem's I-Day message sparks hilarious guesses (WATCH)

    "Sreejesh is now going to be the junior team coach and we are retiring the No. 16 jersey for the senior team. We are not retiring No. 16 for the junior team," Singh said.

    "Sreejesh dusra Sreejesh ko paida karega in junior team (Sreejesh will groom someone like him in the junior team who will wear the No.16 jersey)," added Singh at a felicitation function for the veteran.

    Sreejesh, who bid farewell to his international playing career with a second Olympic bronze medal, had earlier expressed his belief that Indian hockey has a deep pool of talent capable of filling his shoes.

    Reflecting on his career, he likened his departure to past sports legends, stating, "Sachin Tendulkar was there, and now there is Virat Kohli. Similarly, someone will come in my place tomorrow."

    Also read: France reports over 140 cyberattacks linked to Paris Olympics 2024, none disrupted Games

    At 36, Sreejesh was instrumental in India's bronze-medal match against Spain, where his rock-solid defense played a crucial role in securing a 2-1 victory. His retirement marks the end of a significant era for Indian hockey, characterized by his unwavering commitment and exceptional goalkeeping.

