Hockey India named a 36-member core probable group for a senior men's national coaching camp in Bengaluru from April 20-May 9. The camp will focus on preparations for the FIH Pro League, World Cup, and the Asian Games.

Hockey India on Monday named a 36-member core probable group for the upcoming senior men's national coaching camp, scheduled to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from April 20 to May 9, according to a release. The coaching camp will focus on tactical cohesion, conditioning, and match-simulation sessions as the team aims to fine-tune its preparations in the lead-up to a busy international season, which includes the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025-56, World Cup, and Asian Games. Also, the squad will look to build rhythm, refine combinations, and strengthen depth across all departments, it added.

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Squad Composition

Goalkeepers

The goalkeeping unit features experienced names, including Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera and Pawan, alongside emerging talents such as Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar and Princedeep Singh, it added.

Defenders

In defence, the team will be anchored by stalwarts like Harmanpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas, supported by Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, and a promising pool comprising Poovanna Chandura Boby, Yashdeep Siwach, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, and Amandeep Lakra.

Midfielders

The midfield sees a strong blend of experience and youth, with Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, and Vivek Sagar Prasad leading the charge. They will be joined by Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, and Rosan Kujur, it added.

Forwards

The forward line features an exciting mix of proven performers and rising stars, including Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh. They will be supported by Shilanand Lakra, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Angad Bir Singh, Uttam Singh, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, and Maninder Singh.

Complete 36-member Core Probable Group

List of 36-member core probable group for the upcoming Senior Men's National Coaching Camp: Goalkeepers 1. Krishan Bahadur Pathak 2. Pawan 3. Suraj Karkera 4. Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar 5. Princedeep Singh Defenders 6. Amit Rohidas 7. Jarmanpreet Singh 8. Sanjay 9. Harmanpreet Singh 10. Jugraj Singh 11. Sumit 12. Poovanna Chandura Boby 13. Yashdeep Siwach 14. Nilam Sanjeep Xess 15. Amandeep Lakra Midfielders 16. Rajinder Singh 17. Manmeet Singh 18. Hardik Singh 19. Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh 20. Vivek Sagar Prasad 21. Vishnu Kant Singh 22. Raj Kumar Pal 23. Nilakanta Sharma 24. Rosan Kujur 25. Manpreet Singh Forwards 26. Abhishek 27. Sukhjeet Singh 28. Shilanand Lakra 29. Mandeep Singh 30. Araijeet Singh Hundal 31. Angad Bir Singh 32. Uttam Singh 33. Selvam Karthi 34. Aditya Arjun Lalage 35. Maninder Singh 36. Dilpreet Singh. (ANI)