Hockey India has named a 24-member squad for the women's team's tour of Argentina from April 13-17. Captained by Salima Tete, the tour is vital preparation for the 2026 World Cup and Asian Games, featuring the return of key players.

Hockey India has announced a 24-member Indian Women's Hockey Team squad for the upcoming tour of Argentina, scheduled from April 13 to 17, 2026, in Buenos Aires.

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The four-match exposure tour against the world-class Argentine side comes at a pivotal moment in India's international calendar, with the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 and the Asian Games firmly on the horizon, according to a press release.

Squad Composition and Intent

The squad is a blend of seasoned experience and exciting emerging talent, reflecting both the depth Indian women's hockey has built in recent years and the high standards head coach Sjoerd Marijne continues to demand.

For the players, this tour is more than a preparatory exercise; it is a statement of intent.

Key Players and Notable Returns

Seasoned midfielder Salima Tete continues her captaincy of the side, bringing composure, intelligence and dynamism to the heart of India's midfield.

Deepika's Return Boosts Attack

Perhaps the most eagerly anticipated return to the squad is that of forward Deepika, who makes her comeback after a period of rehabilitation. Her return will be especially welcomed by the Chief Coach, as Deepika reassumes her role as India's primary drag-flicker in what promises to be a crucial year ahead.

In her absence, players like Navneet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, and Annu stepped up admirably. Notably, Annu impressed with her powerful drag-flicking ability during the qualifiers. With Deepika's return adding depth and experience, the squad looks more balanced and dangerous going forward.

Navneet Kaur has emerged as one of the standout performers for Indian women's hockey over the past year and will play a pivotal role in shaping India's preparations for what promises to be a crucial season ahead.

Goalkeeping Strength Bolstered

Savita, India's veteran goalkeeper and one of the most decorated custodians in Indian hockey, returns to the squad after missing the recent qualifiers. Her return is timely-Argentina will test the defence thoroughly, and there is no better player to face that challenge.

When Savita was unavailable for the qualifiers, Bichu Devi stepped up and showed exactly why she belongs at this level. The young goalkeeper demonstrated maturity, reflexes and composure beyond her years, proving that India now has genuine quality in depth between the posts. Her continued inclusion alongside Savita ensures healthy competition for the gloves and gives the coaching staff confidence for the future.

Other Key Inclusions and Performers

Defender Jyoti and forward Mumtaz Khan, both of whom missed the qualifiers, are welcome returns to the squad.

Baljeet Kaur has been one of Indian hockey's standout performers over the past year, consistently delivering in attack with her pace and directness. She has shown herself to be a reliable option in front of goal at the international level, and her continued selection reflects the confidence the coaching staff have placed in her.

Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, midfielder, has been impressive throughout the last year, providing energy, ball retention and creative forward runs from the middle of the park. Her consistency has made her a near-automatic selection, and she will be looking to continue her development against one of the best sides in the world.

Emerging Talent in the Spotlight

Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Ishika & Sakshi Rana, three of the brightest young talents in Indian women's hockey, these players have caught the eye since their international debuts with their technical ability, confidence and hunger. Seeing them continue to grow and accumulate experience at this level, against formidable opposition like Argentina, is one of the most exciting storylines of this tour. Each match is an opportunity for them to cement their place in Indian hockey's future.

Coach's Perspective

Speaking on the squad announcement, Indian Women's Hockey Team Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne said, "This tour is a valuable opportunity for us to give more players international exposure and test them against a very strong opponent like Argentina. It's important for us to build depth within the squad, and experiences like these help young players understand the demands of top-level hockey while also giving us a chance to test out various combinations."

Match Schedule

India will play four matches against Argentina on April 13, 14, 16, and 17, with all matches scheduled at 11:00 AM local time (7:30 PM IST).

Complete 24-Member Squad for Argentina Tour

24-member Indian Women's squad for Argentina Tour: Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Manisha Chauhan, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Udita Midfielders: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete, Neha, Deepika Soreng, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Ishika Forwards: Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Mumtaz Khan. (ANI)