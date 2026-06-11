The Jharkhand T20 League's opening day featured a historic century by Sharandeep Singh (108*) and a six-wicket haul by Ritwik M Pathak (6/17). Ranchi Titans won a thriller by 5 runs, while Koylanchal Super Kings secured a massive 122-run victory.

The opening day of the inaugural Jharkhand T20 Cricket League, which is being conducted at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, delivered a spectacular showcase of talent and high-quality cricket, setting the tone for an exciting season ahead. The day was highlighted by a historic five-wicket haul by Ritwik M Pathak and Sharandeep Singh, who went on to become the first player in the Jharkhand T20 Cricket League to register a three-figure score, according to a release.

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Ranchi Titans clinch thriller against Chota Nagpur Royals

Titans post competitive total despite Pathak's heroics

The opening match of the Jharkhand T20 Cricket League produced a thrilling contest as Chota Nagpur Royals won the toss and elected to field first. Ranchi Titans posted a competitive total of 155 before being bowled out in 19.5 overs. Captain Rajandeep Singh led the charge with a brisk 40 off 23 deliveries, while Yuvraj Kumar provided valuable support with an equally aggressive 38 from 23 balls. However, the innings belonged to Ritwik M Pathak, who delivered a sensational bowling performance for Chota Nagpur Royals, claiming an outstanding 6 for 17 in his four-over spell. Sonu Singh complemented him brilliantly with figures of 2 for 18 in his four overs, helping restrict the Titans to a manageable total and setting the stage for an exciting chase.

Royals fall short in tense chase

In reply, Chota Nagpur Royals fought hard in pursuit of the 156-run target but fell just short, finishing at 150 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs to hand Ranchi Titans a five-run victory in the match. Captain Virat Singh led the chase with a fluent 44 off 24 deliveries, keeping his side in contention for most of the innings. MD Nazim Siddiqui also made a useful contribution, scoring 21 from 17 balls. Ranchi Titans held their nerve in the closing stages, with Prince Anurag Murmu emerging as the most successful bowler for his side, claiming 3 for 39. Captain Rajandeep Singh led from the front with figures of 2 for 17, while Yuvraj Kumar chipped in with 2 for 29.

For his valuable all-round contribution and inspirational leadership, Rajandeep Singh was named Player of the Match.

Dominant Super Kings crush Steelers

Sharandeep Singh's historic ton powers Super Kings

The second match of the day turned out to be a one-sided affair, dominated by the batters of Koylanchal Super Kings. In the rain-affected contest, Jamshedpur Steelers won the toss and elected to field first, but the decision backfired as openers Utkarsh Singh and Sharandeep Singh put together a magnificent 117-run partnership for the first wicket. Utkarsh set the tone with a blistering 77 off just 37 balls, while Sharandeep Singh etched his name into the history books by becoming the first centurion of the Jharkhand T20 Cricket League, remaining unbeaten on a sensational 108* off 57 deliveries. Robin Minz added a brisk 26 off 14 balls, and Lakshya chipped in with a quickfire 26* from just 12 deliveries as Koylanchal Super Kings piled up a daunting 250 for 2 in their allotted 20 overs.

For Jamshedpur Steelers, Harsh Rana and MD Kounain Quraishi were the only bowlers to make breakthroughs in an otherwise difficult outing. Harsh Rana finished with figures of 1 for 48, while MD Kounain Quraishi claimed 1 for 55 as Koylanchal Super Kings dominated proceedings with the bat.

Steelers crumble in chase as Rahul Prasad bags five

Chasing a daunting target of 251, Jamshedpur Steelers got off to a shaky start, losing their first wicket at 18 runs when Manikant Mishra departed for 14 off 10 balls.

Sahil Raj and Anurag Singh Sengar briefly revived the innings with a partnership of 45 runs for the second wicket, with Anurag playing an aggressive knock of 29 from just 11 deliveries before being dismissed. Sahil contributed 26 off 21 balls, while Harsh Rana showed some resistance with a brisk 17 from 9 balls, including a couple of towering sixes. However, regular wickets halted any hopes of a comeback as the Steelers were restricted to 128 for 9 in 14.2 overs. With MD Kounain Quraishi unable to bat, the innings came to a close, handing Koylanchal Super Kings a comprehensive 122-run victory to cap off a dominant all-around performance.

For Koylanchal Super Kings, Rahul Prasad delivered a match-winning spell, emerging as the standout performer with outstanding figures of 5 for 20 from his four overs. He was well supported by Amit Kumar, who claimed 2 for 33, while Harsh Raj chipped in with 1 for 15 as the bowling unit collectively dismantled the Jamshedpur Steelers batting line-up.