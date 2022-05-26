Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2022: India enter Super 4s; fans applaud Rajbhar's show in 16-0 win over Indonesia

    India enter knockout stage of Asia Cup with 16-0 win over Indonesia; World Cup door shut on Pakistan.

    hockey hero Asia Cup 2022: India enter Super 4s fans applaud Pawan Rajbhar's show in 16-0 win over Indonesia snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jakarta, First Published May 26, 2022, 11:03 PM IST

    Indian men's hockey team registered a crushing 16-0 victory over Indonesia in the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday in Jakarta, taking the holders into the knockout stage. To qualify, India needed to win the Pool A contest by at least a 15-0 margin, and the young players rose to the occasion.

    Both India and Pakistan finished on four points each in Pool A behind Japan, but the defending champions qualified for the Super 4s due to better goal difference (1). Pakistan had lost 2-3 to Japan earlier in the day.

    India's win not only pushed Pakistan out of Asia Cup but also dashed their hopes of World Cup qualification since only the top three teams from Asia Cup 2022 would earn a ticket for the showpiece event.

    India, being the hosts, will play the World Cup later in the year, and hence Hockey India decided to send young players to this tournament for exposure. 

    Also read: 'Still President of IOA': Narinder Batra slams media reports claiming he resigned

    Dipsan Tirkey (5 goals) and Sudev Belimagga (3 goals) shared eight goals between them, playing a pivotal role in the team's crucial win. Veteran SV Sunil, Pawan Rajbhar and Karthi Selvam scored a brace each, while Uttam Singh and Nilam Sanjeep Xess were the other goal-getters for India.

    Indian hockey fans took to Twitter to applaud the youngsters following this win and lauded Man of the Match Pawan Rajbhar's ferocious performance. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    (With inputs from PTI) 

    Last Updated May 26, 2022, 11:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    F1 fans mock Bernie Ecclestone after former boss arrested for illegally carrying a gun snt

    F1 fans mock Bernie Ecclestone after former boss arrested for illegally carrying a gun

    football Is EPL ready for Alvarez Haaland Man City fans ask after Argentine's 6-goal burst snt

    Is EPL ready for Alvarez, Haaland? Man City fans ask after Argentine's 6-goal burst

    IPL 2022 Aamir Khan preps to release Laal Singh Chaddha at IPL final drb

    IPL 2022: Aamir Khan preps to release Laal Singh Chaddha at IPL final

    football 'Feel like a true Romanista': Tearful Jose Mourinho after winning historic 5th European trophy snt

    'Feel like a true Romanista': Tearful Mourinho after winning historic 5th European trophy

    Still President of IOA Narinder Batra slams media reports claiming he resigned snt

    'Still President of IOA': Narinder Batra slams media reports claiming he resigned

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Oscar winning actor Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in UK drb

    Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in UK

    Hollywood Johnny Depp text about Elon Musk Amber Heard read out in court drb

    Johnny Depp’s text about Elon Musk, Amber Heard read out in court

    9 lions, facing starvation at Ukrainian zoo in Odesa rescued from Russian President Putin's wrath snt

    9 lions, facing starvation at Ukrainian zoo, rescued from Putin's wrath

    Man vs Bee trailer Rowan Atkinson is ready to tickle your bones in Netflix series drb

    Man vs Bee trailer: Rowan Atkinson is ready to tickle your bones in Netflix’s series

    F1 fans mock Bernie Ecclestone after former boss arrested for illegally carrying a gun snt

    F1 fans mock Bernie Ecclestone after former boss arrested for illegally carrying a gun

    Recent Videos

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon