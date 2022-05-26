Asia Cup 2022: India enter Super 4s; fans applaud Rajbhar's show in 16-0 win over Indonesia

Indian men's hockey team registered a crushing 16-0 victory over Indonesia in the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday in Jakarta, taking the holders into the knockout stage. To qualify, India needed to win the Pool A contest by at least a 15-0 margin, and the young players rose to the occasion.

Both India and Pakistan finished on four points each in Pool A behind Japan, but the defending champions qualified for the Super 4s due to better goal difference (1). Pakistan had lost 2-3 to Japan earlier in the day.

India's win not only pushed Pakistan out of Asia Cup but also dashed their hopes of World Cup qualification since only the top three teams from Asia Cup 2022 would earn a ticket for the showpiece event.

India, being the hosts, will play the World Cup later in the year, and hence Hockey India decided to send young players to this tournament for exposure.

Also read: 'Still President of IOA': Narinder Batra slams media reports claiming he resigned

Dipsan Tirkey (5 goals) and Sudev Belimagga (3 goals) shared eight goals between them, playing a pivotal role in the team's crucial win. Veteran SV Sunil, Pawan Rajbhar and Karthi Selvam scored a brace each, while Uttam Singh and Nilam Sanjeep Xess were the other goal-getters for India.

Indian hockey fans took to Twitter to applaud the youngsters following this win and lauded Man of the Match Pawan Rajbhar's ferocious performance. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

(With inputs from PTI)