'Still President of IOA': Narinder Batra slams media reports claiming he resigned

Narinder Dhruv Batra reiterated that he will not contest for the post of IOA president in the next election, whenever it is held.

Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra on Thursday rejected media reports claiming that he is no longer the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), a day after the Delhi High Court struck down his elevation as 'Life Member' of Hockey India.

The Delhi HC had ruled that the position of 'Life Member' was "illegal" since they did not align with the National Sports Code and installed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) to run the day-to-day affairs of Hockey India.

Batra rejected the claim that he had contested the President post of IOA or the President of the international hockey federation (FIH) by virtue of being a life member of Hockey India. He added that he would "continue to serve the IOA as president until new elections are held".

Also read: IOA President Narinder Batra under CBI lens over misuse of Hockey India fund

"I have today morning (26 May 2022) read news articles that I am not anymore the President of Indian Olympic Association and one newspaper says that Mr Anil Khanna will now be officiating President and another newspaper says that Mr R K Anand or Mr Anil Khanna will be the officiating President of IOA till the elections of IOA are held. These reports are untrue and do not accurately represent either the facts or the judgment of the Hon'ble Delhi High Court," Batra said in a statement addressed to IOA members and issued through WhatsApp.

"I did not contest the election for either President FIH or President IOA by virtue of holding any post that was struck down by the Order of the Hon'ble High Court. I currently continue to serve the IOA as President, till such time new elections are held," he added.

Batra reiterated that he would not contest for the post of IOA president in the next election whenever it is held.

"As stated yesterday and I once again reiterate that I am not going to contest elections for president IOA in upcoming elections and will hand over the baton to the new incumbent. I have not resigned as President of IOA, as has been misreported in some sections of the media," Batra concluded.