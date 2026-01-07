SG Pipers drew 0-0 with Shrachi Bengal Tigers but lost 6-7 in a sudden-death shootout. Despite the loss in a dead rubber match, Pipers had already qualified for the Women's HIL final, showcasing a dominant defensive performance.

SG Pipers conjured a defensive masterclass illuminated by goalkeeper Bansari Solanki's superhuman saves and unyielding backline resolve to grind out a gritty 0-0 draw against Shrachi Bengal Tigers in the regulation time on Tuesday, but suffering a 6-7 sudden-death shootout loss of a thrilling Women's HIL encounter mirroring their previous pulsating encounter that also stretched to sudden death with the Tigers prevailing, as per an HIL release.

Pipers' Final Berth and Team Philosophy

Notably, this clash was a celebrated dead rubber for the SG Pipers, who had already secured their spot in the Women's Hero HIL 2025-26 Final well before kickoff, riding high atop the points table with a notable lead that underscores their season-long dominance. On the other hand, the result helped the Tigers to qualify for the final of the tournament.

Interestingly, SG Pipers' starting XI proudly featured nine Indian players, the maximum permitted under league regulations, exemplifying their philosophy of unwavering trust, collective responsibility, and profound belief in every squad member's potential. This strategic lineup stemmed not from nationality quotas or mere numbers, but from ironclad confidence in each player's meticulous preparation and match readiness. It reinforced a cohesive system rooted in accountability, shared purpose, and total team synergy, propelling the Pipers' dominance throughout the season.

Match Action Unfolds

First Quarter Stalemate

Talking about the match, the first quarter exploded into high-octane, end-to-end action as SG Pipers and Shrachi Bengal Tigers clashed head-on from the opening exchanges. The first real flashpoint arrived in the third minute when the Tigers earned a penalty corner and attempted a variation, only for SG Pipers goalkeeper Bansari Solanki to pull off a sensational leftward dive and booted save to deny the opener. That moment sparked the Pipers into rhythm as their midfielders took control of possession, switched to swift passing, and created multiple circle entries to test the Tigers' defence, but the breakthrough remained elusive as the quarter ended goalless.

Second Quarter: Solanki's Fortress

Shrachi Bengal Tigers piled on the pressure right after the break with wave after wave of attacks, including a testing penalty corner, but goalkeeper Bansari Solanki was a fortress--chaining together multiple breathtaking saves to keep the Tigers firmly at bay and frustrate their scoring intent. Anchoring this heroic resistance stood the Pipers' elite backline of Indian veteran Udita, Asia Cup gold medallist Suman Devi Thoudam, and dynamic young talent Manisha, who nullified every Tigers advance with composure and steel, ensuring the scoreline stayed blank through to the half-time whistle.

Third Quarter: Unyielding Resistance

The Tigers ramped up the intensity from the restart with constant pressing, quickly carving out a golden opportunity as Vandana Katariya surged into the circle and unleashed a ferocious close-range shot--only for goalkeeper Bansari Solanki to produce yet another world-class, reflex-driven save that preserved parity. Despite the unending Tigers' pressure, SG Pipers' rock-solid defensive structure and seamless team chemistry frustrated every raid, rendering the opposition toothless and scoreless. Captain Navneet Kaur then ignited a couple of Pipers' counters herself, dominating the right flank with dynamic forward runs that showcased their attacking threat, though the final touch eluded them as the quarter closed goalless, keeping momentum alive in Pipers' unyielding grip.

Fourth Quarter: Down to the Wire

Shrachi Bengal Tigers threatened immediately after the restart, with captain Lalremsiami bearing down one-on-one, but white-hot goalkeeper Bansari Solanki unleashed a full-stretch rightward dive to block the shot with ferocious power, epitomising her tournament-defining form. Wave after wave of Tigers' circle penetrations followed, yet SG Pipers' unbreakable backline, bolstered by world-class talent Lola Riera stood resolute, slamming the door on every raid. With under four minutes left, Pipers roared back as Deepika's free-hit delivery found Preeti Dubey's lightning run into the circle, only for Tigers' keeper Jennifer Rizzo to scramble clear; moments later, Sunelita Toppo's surging half-line burst fed a pass that just evaded a teammate. In the dying eight seconds, Tigers earned a golden penalty corner, but Pipers' brilliant last-ditch defence held firm, securing a famous point and catapulting the match into a shootout showdown.

Shootout Decides the Outcome

In the initial shootout round, Pipers' Juana Castellaro and Australian superstar Kaitlin Nobbs buried their chances with ice-cold conversions, mirroring the Tigers' success through Purnima Yadav and Noor de Baat to lock it at 2-2 and force sudden-death drama. Both sides traded penalty strokes via successful reviews, converting with unflappable nerve, but the Tigers held their poise to nail all five sudden-death attempts, while Pipers converted four out of five agonisingly close to grabbing the bonus point.

Epic Final Rematch Set

Despite the narrow shootout defeat, SG Pipers' unyielding defensive masterclass across 60 minutes anchored by Bansari Solanki's heroic saves and a rock-solid backline secured a vital regulation draw point, with the team already named grand finalists before kickoff. This gritty battle sets up an epic summit clash rematch, scheduled to take place on 10th February at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium here. (ANI)