Ranchi Royals defeated Soorma Hockey Club 2-0 in the Women's Hockey India League 2025-26. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal scored in the 30th minute, and Sakshi Rana added another in the 54th minute to secure the victory for the Royals in Ranchi.

Ranchi Royals defeated Soorma Hockey Club 2-0 in their Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 encounter in Ranchi on Friday. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (30') and Sakshi Rana (54') scored the two goals of the evening at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium here.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tight First Quarter

Defences were on top in the first quarter, with both sides hardly making any errors or giving away good chances to their opponents, according to a release. Ranchi Royals held more possession at the start; however, Soorma Hockey Club showed great attacking intent and made 10 circle penetrations in the first 15 minutes of the contest. In the 12th minute, JSW Soorma Hockey Club won the first penalty corner of the evening, but the first rusher stopped Penny Squibb's shot.

Royals Break Deadlock Before Halftime

In the 18th minute, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal took a shot that Savita saved, and Hannah Cotter couldn't control the rebound, allowing the Royals to squander the chance. In the 25th minute, Ranchi Royals' Ishika committed a foul inside the circle, giving away a penalty stroke to Soorma Hockey Club. However, Penny Squibb was denied by a brilliant save from Madhuri Kindo for Ranchi Royals. The following minute, Soorma won a penalty corner as they continued to pile on the pressure, but the first rusher yet again stopped Penny Squibb's strike. With seconds left in the first half, Ranchi Royals bagged the first goal of the contest. Agostina Alonso played a powerful pass into the circle from midfield as Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (30') showcased incredible skill to poach the ball perfectly, deflecting it into the net to score.

Second Half Action

In the opening minutes of the third quarter, Soorma's Olivia Shannon made a brilliant individual effort, winning the ball herself in a dangerous position as she fired a back-handed shot, denied by Ranchi Royals' Bichu Devi Kharibam. In the 34th minute, Maria Ortiz came teasingly close to increasing the advantage for the Royals as she did well to beat her marker and unleash a low-driven shot towards goal, but the ball struck the post. With just two seconds left on the clock, Ranchi Royals won another penalty corner, but the ball wasn't trapped effectively, and the opportunity was missed.

Rana's Strike Seals Victory

In the 54th minute, Ranchi Royals increased their advantage with another amazing field goal. Sakshi Rana (54') unleashed a powerful strike from a tight angle into the top right corner of the goalpost as the Royals built on their lead. Soorma Hockey Club won a crucial penalty corner in the final minute of the match as Penny Squibb's dragflick was denied by Bichu Devi Kharibam to end her game with a clean sheet. (ANI)