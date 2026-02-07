Shimron Hetmyer's blistering 64 and a stunning five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, by Romario Shepherd guided West Indies to a comprehensive 35-run victory over Scotland in their T20 World Cup opener at Eden Gardens.

Shimron Hetmyer's blistering 64, followed by a fantastic bowling performance from Romario Shepherd, who picked up a five-wicket haul including a hat-trick, helped the Windies to defend their 183-run target. Hetmyer was named Player of the Match for his superb outing with the bat.

Hetmyer's fifty powers Windies to 182

After being asked to bat first, a half-century stand from Brandon King (35 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and skipper Shai Hope (19) started off things for West Indies. After the West Indies slid to 58/2, Shimron Hetmyer, along with Rovman Powell (24 in 14 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), struck a fine 81-run stand for the third wicket.

Romario Shepherd (6*) and Matthew Forde (1*) were unbeaten when Windies reached 182/5 in 20 overs. Brad Currie (2/23) was the top bowler for Scotland.

Brandon King surpasses Gayle's T20I run tally

Also, during his knock, Brandon also leapt past Gayle to become the third-highest run-getter in T20Is, with 1,916 runs in 79 matches and 77 innings at an average of 26.61 and a strike rate of 133.89, including 14 fifties and a best score of 85*. Gayle had scored 1,899 runs in 79 matches and 75 innings at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 137.50, including two centuries and 14 fifties.

Scotland's chase dismantled by Windies bowlers

Chasing 183, Scotland struggled to capitalise on the powerplay as the West Indies bowlers struck thrice in the first six overs to seize control. Jason Holder removed opener, Michael Jones, before Romario Shepherd knocked over Brandon McMullen. Shamar Joseph then dismissed George Munsey in the final over of the powerplay, leaving Scotland in a precarious position at 38/3 after six overs.

In response, Richie Berrington and Tom Bruce steadied the innings and put a halt to the fall of wickets. The duo stitched together an unbeaten 49-run partnership, taking Scotland to 86/2 at the end of the 11th over. However, Jason Holder removed captain Berrington (42 off 24 balls, with three fours and one six), and Gudakesh Motie got the wicket of Bruce, who made 35 off 28 balls, with three boundaries, as Scotland slumped to 122/5 at the end of the 15th over.

Holder, Shepherd achieve historic milestones

After removing Scotland skipper, Holder became the first West Indian to pick 100 T20I wickets for his nation. He also became the sixth player after Lasith Malinga, Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, Shaheen Afridi, and Jasprit Bumrah to have 100 wickets in each format in Men's internationals.

During the 17th over, Romario Shepherd completed his hat-trick after he dismissed Matthew Cross (11), Michael Leask (0), and Oliver Davidson (0). After taking a hat-trick, Shepherd then removed Safyaan Sharif for a two-ball duck as Scotland crumbled to 133/9. After picking four wickets in an over, the pacer completed his five-wicket haul.

Jason Holder got the final wicket as Scotland were bundled out for 147 in 18.5 overs, losing the contest by 35 runs. For the Windies, Jason Holder (3/30) and Romario Shepherd (5/20) were among the wicket-takers. (ANI)