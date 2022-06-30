Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Man United, will Ronaldo make dream return to Sporting Lisbon? Hugo Viana hopes so

    Sporting Lisbon chief Hugo Viana has refused to dismiss the prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo making a sensational return to the club.

    After Manchester United will Cristiano Ronaldo make dream return to Sporting Lisbon? Hugo Viana hopes so
    Portugal, First Published Jun 30, 2022

    Hugo Viana, the manager of Sporting Lisbon, has refused to rule out the possibility of legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo making a stunning comeback to the team. 

    The Manchester United icon played 31 games for the Portuguese team throughout his formative years before being transferred to Old Trafford in 2003. The 37-year-old superstar, who is also linked to Juventus, Bayern Munich and Chelsea, made a stunning comeback to the Red Devils last summer after 12 years.

    In an interview with Sky Sports, Director of football at Sporting Lisbon, Hugo Viana said, 'you never know' when asked if Ronaldo could move back to his home country - and admitted it's up to 'whatever he (Ronaldo) decides'.

    The 39-year-old added, "Not now, I don't think that will be possible. But we never know. He can decide where he can go. But you never know the future. I don't want to talk a lot about that because when we speak about Cristiano it is quite different."

    "I think he has one more year on his contract, so whatever he decides, let's see," Viana added.

    Man United's lack of success in the transfer market under new manager Erik ten Hag is said to be the reason that legendary forward Ronaldo, who still has one year left on his Old Trafford contract, is prepared to leave this summer.

    Ronaldo has 189 caps for his country, but ten Hag has expressed a wish to keep him, and the club is close to signing Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona and Tyrell Malacia of Feyenoord, so Ronaldo's return to Sporting may have to wait.

