Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how new world number 1 Iga Swiatek reacted to Ashleigh Barty's retirement

    Iga Swiatek is the new world number, having clinched the Miami Open title. It all comes following Ashleigh Barty's retirement, and here's how the former reacted to the news.

    Here how new world number 1 Iga Swiatek reacted to Ashleigh Barty retirement-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Miami, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    It was a dream come true for Iga Swiatek of Poland. On Sunday, she won the Miami Open 2022, defeating Naomi Osaka of Japan. As a result, she has become the new number one, replacing the now-retired Ashleigh Barty of Australia. Meanwhile, the Polish has stated her reaction to Barty's retirement.

    Speaking to BBC, Swiatek communicated that she cried for nearly 40 minutes as she was utterly surprised by the news. She reckoned that she envisioned tennis players like her playing until the age of 35 and retiring at a point when their bodies could not take it anymore. While she wants to understand Barty's thoughts, she termed her decision as a brave one that led to her being emotional.

    ALSO READ: Miami Open 2022 - Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on historic win

    "I realised after two hours of being emotional that 'Hey, you don't know what will happen yet, and you still have to win some matches. So, I told myself, 'let's wait with the emotions and with being excited because I have work to do.'", added Swiatek.

    Meanwhile, following her Miami success, Swiatek decided to pull out of the upcoming Charleston Open 2022. "I've got a harmless injury of my arm that I need to rest. I hoped to start the clay season in Charleston there, but unfortunately, I need to wait," she conveyed in a statement.

    ALSO READ: Medvedev likely to miss French Open after hernia surgery to sideline Russian for 1-2 months

    After winning in Miami, Swiatek has become the first Polish tennis player across gender to become number one. She has also become the first 2000s-born player to attain the number one ranking across genders. Agnieszka Radwanska happened to be the last best-ranked Polish player, who achieved the number two ranking twice in 2012 and 2016. 

    The 20-year-old Swiatek is the youngest woman to win the Indian Wells and Miami in the same year, besides being the fourth after Steffi Graf (1994 and 1996), Kim Clijsters (2005) and Victoria Azarenka (2016). She would have been number one even if Barty hadn't announced her retirement, reports tennis.com.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2022, 5:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WrestleMania 38: UFC star Conor McGregor claims WWE stars 'fear' him; takes a dig at Stone Cold snt

    WrestleMania 38: UFC star Conor McGregor claims WWE stars 'fear' him; takes a dig at Stone Cold

    south africa vs bangladesh 1st test Paul Adams 'honoured' after Keshav Maharaj breaks the legendary spinner's record snt

    South Africa's Paul Adams 'honoured' after Keshav Maharaj breaks the legendary spinner's record

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Should KL Rahul play as a finisher for Lucknow Super Giants LSG? Sunil Gavaskar comments-ayh

    IPL 2022: Should KL Rahul play as a finisher for LSG? Sunil Gavaskar comments

    From Sangakkara to Karunaratne - Sri Lanka's cricket fraternity react to economic crisis snt

    From Sangakkara to Karunaratne - Sri Lanka's cricket fraternity react to economic crisis

    Who will challenge Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 38 Undisputed WWE Universal Championship win?-ayh

    Who will challenge Reigns after WrestleMania 38 Undisputed WWE Universal Championship win?

    Recent Stories

    Watch Alberta man catches 8 feet long sturgeon from Fraser river-tgy

    Watch: Alberta man catches 8 feet long sturgeon from Fraser river

    Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter breakup: Here's what their astrological predictions say RBA

    Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter breakup: Here's what their astrological predictions say

    Sunny Leone's basketball competition with her husband; find out who makes the goal - gps

    Sunny Leone's basketball competition with her husband; find out who makes the goal

    Elon Musk acquires 9 dot 2 per cent stake in Twitter worth over USD 3 billion gcw

    Elon Musk acquires 9.2% stake in Twitter, worth over $3 billion

    Ralf Rangnick has 4 recommendations to fix Manchester United slump-ayh

    Ralf Rangnick has 4 recommendations to fix Manchester United's slump

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon