Miami Open 2022: Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on historic win

Carlos Alcaraz believes watching boyhood idol Rafael Nadal helped him become the the youngest ever Miami Open champion on Sunday.

Carlos Alcaraz created history by becoming the youngest ever Miami Open champion after defeating World number eight Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4 on Sunday to clinch his first ATP Masters Crown. Following the win, Alcaraz, who turns 19 next month, stated that watching his boyhood idol Rafael Nadal helped him register his first career win. And the Spanish ace was clearly impressed with this feat.

There's a long way to go before even getting close to replicating the legendary Nadal's 21 Grand Slam-winning compatriot, but Alcaraz says he plans to have fun trying. "I have always looked up to Rafa. I always watched his big moments and matches and learned a lot from that," Alcaraz was quoted as saying to AFP.

"When I fell to the floor, all the times I have dreamed of this came to me," added Alcaraz, beaten by Nadal in the semi-finals at Indian Wells last month. Nadal was among the first to congratulate Alcaraz upon his win on Sunday, hailing a "historical" triumph.

Image Credit: Rafa Nadal Twitter

"Congratulations Carlitos @alcarazcarlos03 for your HISTORICAL triumph in #Miami . The first of many to come, for sure! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🇪🇸" Nadal wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Casper Ruud stated, "I didn’t expect to reach the final so I can’t be too upset. Carlos is very aggressive and a great mover. You think you’ve hit a winner but he is there to return it."

Alcaraz dropped just one set on the way to his Miami triumph and now will head off to compete on his preferred surface of the clay, buoyed by the biggest win of his career. The teen sensation, who reached the last eight at the US Open last year, is already being tipped to help fill the superstar void when the likes of Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic hang their boots.

