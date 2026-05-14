Bengaluru's Hemanth Muddappa was declared the 2025 National Champion in the Unrestricted class after IMSAC restored his title. This landmark verdict marks his 18th National title, making him India's most decorated two-wheeler champion.

In a landmark verdict for Indian motorsport, Bengaluru's Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing is officially declared as the 2025 National Champion in the premier Unrestricted class after the Indian Motor Sports Appeals Court (IMSAC) restored his National title won during the final round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit last December.

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The ruling not only restores Muddappa's victory in the championship-deciding round but also elevates the rider popularly known as India's 'Drag King' to a historic milestone, his 18th National title. It makes him the most decorated two-wheeler National champion in Indian motorsport history. It is also a tribute to Indian drag racing's most successful rider-tuner partnerships, with Muddappa and his long-time tuner Sharan Pratap together winning 18 National crowns over the years from 2017.

Road to the 2025 Championship

Riding for Mantra Racing, the Bengaluru ace had entered the 2025 season determined to add another chapter to an already glittering career. He began the 2025 season, fresh from a confidence-boosting victory at The Valley Run earlier in the year, where he stunned 13-time world champion Ricky Gadson of the USA with the fastest run of the event on his BMW S1000RR Muddappa. Underlined his reputation as India's finest drag racing talent.

The Jump Start Controversy

The controversy stemmed from an alleged jump start during the final run of the Unrestricted category. Muddappa had immediately contested the decision, maintaining that there was no forward or backward movement of the motorcycle when the start light sequence turned red. Following an on-ground review of the available footage, the Clerk of the Course and the stewards initially cleared him for a rerun, which he went on to win. However, nearly three hours later, the decision was reversed and he was disqualified, handing the championship to rival Hanuman Pawshe.

IMSAC's Landmark Ruling

In its detailed eight-page order, IMSAC ruled that the allegation of a false start could not be sustained as there was "no material or visual evidence" indicating any forward or backward movement of the motorcycle. The appellate body also observed that the subsequent reversal of the earlier decision by the stewards lacked any "significant and relevant new element" and violated procedural safeguards and principles of natural justice.

A Triple Crown Victory

With the verdict, Muddappa completes a Triple Crown in the 2025 National Championship. He also won the Super Sport 851-1050cc and Super Sport 1051-1650cc titles to continue his years of relentless dominance and consistency, including racing through injury in 2024. Reacting to the judgment, Muddappa said, "It took longer than expected, but what's rightfully yours will always find its way back. I won it on track, fair and square, when it mattered the most. Justice has now prevailed, and I thank IMSAC for standing by what is right."

Hemanth Muddappa's list of 18 National titles:

* Unrestricted Super Sport class: Six titles in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023, 2024, 2025; * Super Sport 1051cc and above: Seven titles in 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. * Super Sport 851 to 1050cc class: Five titles in 2018, 2020, 2023, 2024, 2025. (ANI)