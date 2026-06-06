The Indian hockey team won the bronze medal at the Women's U18 Asia Cup 2026, defeating Korea 3-0. Sandeepa Kumari, Sweety Kujur, and Nousheen Naz scored the goals, securing a podium finish for India in Kakamigahara, Japan.

The Indian hockey team secured the Bronze Medal at the Women's U18 Asia Cup 2026 after registering a commanding 3-0 victory over Korea in the third-place match at Kakamigahara, Japan, on Saturday. Sandeepa Kumari (2'), Captain Sweety Kujur (16') and Nousheen Naz (33') were on target as India capped off their campaign with an impressive podium finish.

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Early Goals Set the Tone

Determined to bounce back from their narrow shootout defeat against China in the semi-finals, Indian girls made a dream start and took the lead within the opening two minutes. Sandeepa Kumari (2') showcased excellent composure in front of goal, producing a brilliant finish to give India the breakthrough and set the tone for the contest, according to a release.

India continued to dominate possession and create opportunities in the attacking circle. Their persistence paid off in the 16th minute when Captain Sweety Kujur (16') found the back of the net with a field goal to double India's advantage heading into the second quarter.

India Extends Lead

With a comfortable two-goal cushion, India maintained control after the break and further extended their lead in the 33rd minute. The tournament's top scorer, Nousheen Naz (33'), added her name to the scoresheet with a clinical field goal, taking her tally to 12 goals in the competition and strengthening her position at the top of the scoring charts.

Solid Defensive Performance

India remained disciplined at the back throughout the contest, denying Korea any clear scoring opportunities while continuing to threaten on the counterattack. The defensive unit held firm to preserve the clean sheet as India comfortably saw out the remainder of the match to secure the bronze medal.

Strong Campaign Finish

For her influential performance and opening goal, Sandeepa Kumari was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The bronze medal marks a strong finish to India's campaign at the Women's U18 Asia Cup 2026, with the team showcasing its attacking quality, scoring 36 goals, defensive resilience and immense promise throughout the tournament. (ANI)