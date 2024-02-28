Happy Birthday Luka Doncic: Top 10 performances by the NBA star

Sports
Luka recorded a historic triple-double with 41 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, becoming the youngest player to achieve a 40-point triple-double.
Doncic hit a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer, finishing with 36 points, 14 rebounds, and 19 assists.
Luka posted a triple-double with 42 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists in a dominating performance.
Doncic scored 42 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out 12 assists for another triple-double.
Luka recorded 30 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists in a triple-double performance against the Pelicans.
Luka had a stellar game with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists in a win against the Celtics.
Despite an ankle injury, Luka scored 43 points, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer, in a memorable playoff performance.
Doncic notched 34 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists in a well-rounded performance against the Kings.
Luka recorded 44 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists in a high-scoring game against the Trail Blazers.
Doncic showcased his skills with 28 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists in a game against the Suns.