Happy Birthday Luka Doncic: Top 10 performances by the NBA star

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets, January 4, 2020

Luka recorded a historic triple-double with 41 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, becoming the youngest player to achieve a 40-point triple-double.

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks, August 8, 2020

Doncic hit a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer, finishing with 36 points, 14 rebounds, and 19 assists.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors, February 6, 2021

Luka posted a triple-double with 42 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists in a dominating performance.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs, November 18, 2019

Doncic scored 42 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out 12 assists for another triple-double.

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans, March 4, 2020

Luka recorded 30 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists in a triple-double performance against the Pelicans.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics, February 23, 2020

Luka had a stellar game with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists in a win against the Celtics.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers, Game 4, NBA Playoffs 2020

Despite an ankle injury, Luka scored 43 points, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer, in a memorable playoff performance.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings, January 15, 2021

Doncic notched 34 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists in a well-rounded performance against the Kings.

Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers, February 14, 2021

Luka recorded 44 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists in a high-scoring game against the Trail Blazers.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns, February 1, 2020

Doncic showcased his skills with 28 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists in a game against the Suns.

