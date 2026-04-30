Haryana topped both Women's Wrestling and Freestyle, while Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) led Greco-Roman at the U17 National Wrestling Championships 2026 held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from April 28-30.

Haryana and SSCB Emerge as Champions

Haryana stamped its authority at the U17 National Wrestling Championships 2026, topping both Women's Wrestling and Freestyle, while Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) led the way in Greco-Roman.

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Held from April 28 to April 30 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the championships brought together the country's top U17 wrestlers in a key step of the national development pathway. More than 600 wrestlers competed across the three disciplines, with bouts conducted over a phased schedule.

Haryana secured the Women's Wrestling title with 215 points and added the Freestyle crown with 205 points. SSCB, meanwhile, dominated Greco-Roman, finishing on top with 136 points.

A Key Step in National Development

The championships remain central to identifying and preparing talent for upcoming international events, including the U17 World Championships. "I would like to congratulate the respective state teams and wrestlers for their performances. This championship reflects the depth of talent in our system and the strength of our grassroots structure," said Sanjay Singh, President, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), as quoted in a release.

Promoting Fair Play and Grassroots Growth

WFI's push to curb age manipulation and ensure only eligible athletes compete showed clear results over the course of three days. This was reflected in a wider spread of medal winners across states, with emerging centres making their presence felt. Notably, Kerala registered a significant win in the 71 kg category over a Delhi opponent, while Telangana, Karnataka, and Jammu & Kashmir also featured among the medalists. The trend points to a more level playing field, where stricter eligibility and fair selection are opening up opportunities and strengthening the sport's future base.

Championship Winners by Category

Women's Wrestling

In Women's Wrestling, Kasturi Sahadev (MAH) won gold in 40 kg, with Diksha (HAR), Rohini (MAH), and Nikita (HAR) taking top honours in 43 kg, 46 kg, and 49 kg. Haryana's depth showed through multiple golds from Sakshi (57 kg), Manisha (61 kg), Taniya (69 kg), and Garima (73 kg). Akshara (DEL) in 53 kg and Srushti (MAH) in 65 kg were among the other champions.

Freestyle

Freestyle saw a similar script, with Haryana leading the medal count. Abhinav (45 kg), Sahil (55 kg), Anuj (71 kg), and Arush Rana (110 kg) secured gold for the state. Other winners included Aaryan (UP) in 48 kg, Pranav Sudhir Ghare (SSCB) in 51 kg, Anurag (DEL) in 60 kg, Pawan (MAH) in 65 kg, Lakshay Thakran (DEL) in 80 kg, and Deepanshu Dahiya (DEL) in 92 kg.

Greco-Roman

In Greco-Roman, SSCB's consistency across weights powered them to the top. Gold medalists included Sumit Kumar (45 kg), Yash Kashinath Kamanna (48 kg), Dhiraj Shashikant Daphale (51 kg), Prathmesh Suryakant Patil (55 kg), and Krishnraj Ingve (60 kg), alongside Kunal Dagar (DEL), Parnam Singh (PUN), Gourav (MAH), Hamananth Vital Kempanna (KTK), and Rudra (MAH).

Strengthening India's Wrestling Future

The U17 National Championships continue to serve as a vital step in India's wrestling pathway, offering a structured platform to scout and groom young athletes. With consistent exposure and competition at this level, the event strengthens the pipeline for future international success, especially with key global events on the horizon. (ANI)