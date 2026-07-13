David Beckham received a legacy cap from Harry Kane for his 115 caps for England. The presentation happened at Inter Miami's facility before England's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final 2-1 win over Norway, which sent them to the semi-finals.

Former England captain David Beckham was presented with a legacy cap by current skipper Harry Kane in recognition of his 115 international appearances before England's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final victory over Norway.

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The presentation took place at Inter Miami's training complex in Fort Lauderdale, where England held their final training session ahead of a 2-1 win over Norway, which helped them to reach the semi-final.

A Legendary Welcome in Miami

Beckham, who is co-owner of the Major League Soccer club, welcomed head coach Thomas Tuchel, Kane and the rest of the England squad to the state-of-the-art facility. Beckham represented England 115 times over a 13-year international career, featuring in five major tournaments and serving as captain of the national team.

A special presentation for a #ThreeLions legend ⭐️ Sir David Beckham received his legacy cap from Harry Kane in Miami 👏 pic.twitter.com/66rZgHNosw — England (@England) July 12, 2026

In a special moment during the visit, Kane presented Beckham with his legacy cap in recognition of his contribution to English football. Kane, who surpassed Beckham's tally of England appearances during the ongoing FIFA World Cup, is now among the country's most-capped players. Only Peter Shilton and Wayne Rooney have represented England more times than Beckham.

Shared London Roots

Beckham and Kane also share roots in Chingford, East London. Both attended Chingford Foundation School and began their football journeys with local club Ridgeway Rovers before going on to captain the England national team.

England went on to defeat Norway 2-1 in the quarter-finals to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals. (ANI)