Erling Haaland thanked fans after Norway's historic FIFA World Cup 2026 journey ended with a 2-1 quarter-final defeat to England. Despite the loss, it marked Norway's best-ever campaign, reaching the last eight for the first time.

Norway striker Erling Haaland thanked fans for their support after his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to an end with a 2-1 defeat to England in the quarter-finals. Taking to X, the Manchester City forward reflected on Norway's memorable run in the tournament and expressed his gratitude to supporters. "It's been quite a ride, thank you for making it so special," Haaland wrote on X.

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It’s been quite a row, thank you for making it so special 🚣🏼🇳🇴❤️ pic.twitter.com/SugqGCvWn5 — Erling Haaland (@Erling) July 12, 2026

England Ends Norway's Dream Run

Norway's historic World Cup journey ended after England secured a 2-1 victory to book a place in the semi-finals, where they will face defending champions Argentina, who defeated Switzerland 3-1. Norway had taken the lead in Miami through Andreas Schjelderup after a bright opening spell in which Erling Haaland also tested Jordan Pickford.

pic.twitter.com/ZT1ieod1oi — Erling Haaland (@Erling) July 12, 2026

However, Bellingham struck in first-half stoppage time to restore parity before scoring again in extra time after goalkeeper Orjan Nyland spilt a Morgan Rogers effort into his path. England eventually secured a 2-1 victory to book a semi-final clash against defending champions Argentina, bringing an end to Norway's best-ever FIFA World Cup campaign.

pic.twitter.com/4seSJCuG9J — Erling Haaland (@Erling) July 12, 2026

A Historic Campaign for Norway

The quarter-final marked a historic milestone for Norway, which reached the last eight for the first time in tournament history after returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Despite the heartbreaking exit, Erling Haaland enjoyed another outstanding tournament. The striker scored in every group-stage match as well as in the Round of 32 and Round of 16, finishing as Norway's top scorer with seven goals. (ANI)